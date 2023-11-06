Overwatch 2 Season 8: Mauga arrives, Battle Pass changes, everything we know

Overwatch 2 Season 8 is fast approaching and there’s already plenty to be excited about with the next major update. From the debut of Mauga after years of anticipation, to some new Battle Pass changes, here’s everything we know thus far.

With BlizzCon 2023 now in the rearview mirror, Overwatch 2 fans know plenty about the future of the hero shooter. From competitive changes to new game modes, and of course, plenty of details on new characters, we all learned a great deal.

And that exciting content is starting to roll out in just a matter of weeks as the jam-packed Season 8 update draws near. With Mauga set to headline, the patch is sure to pack a punch.

So before it all gets underway, be sure to brush up below with our full rundown on everything there is to know about Overwatch 2 Season 8.

Contents:

Youtube: HYBE LABELS Season 8 follows close behind one of Overwatch 2’s biggest colalbs yet with Le Sserafim.

Overwatch 2 Season 8 does not have a confirmed release date of yet. Though given the Season 7 Battle Pass end date, we can certainly make an educated guess.

Season 7 is set to conclude on Tuesday, December 5, 2023, making this the but guaranteed launch day for Season 8 as well. Typically, new seasons kick off at 12PM PT / 3PM ET, and this rollover should be no different.

We’ll be sure to keep you posted here once Blizzard locks in plans over the coming weeks.

Mauga finally drops in as new Tank hero in Season 8

Having been teased from as early as 2019, Mauga is finally making a splash in Overwatch 2 as part of Season 8. While fans already got their hands on with an early build of the Tank hero, the full release coincides with the launch of the next seasonal update.

As usual, Mauga will be available to unlock through the Season 8 Battle Pass. Joining the Tank lineup, Mauga drops in with two miniguns at the ready, one with Incendiary rounds to set your enemies alight, and the other with Volatile rounds to deal extra damage to engulfed targets.

Overwatch 2 After years of sitting in the background, Mauga is finally on his way to Overwatch 2.

Balance your weapons just right and gain a ton of bonus health for dealing critical damage, easily achieved with Volatile rounds. And with an ultimate that gives you unlimited ammo for a brief duration, you’ll quite literally be on fire in no time.

You can brush up on Mauga’s full kit right here before getting your hands on the newest Overwatch 2 here when Season 8 arrives.

Battle Pass changes in Season 8

Also locked in for Season 8 is the long-awaited Battle Pass overhaul. Since the pivot from a premium title to a free-to-play live-service game with its swap to the sequel, not everyone has been particularly thrilled with the Battle Pass.

Now, looking to address the criticism head-on, the Season 8 Battle Pass will be the first with some unique changes in effect. Topping the bill are particular changes to how Mythic Skins unlock.

Where previously, each season’s Battle Pass gave players just one Mythic Skin to obtain, that’s now changing. Moving forward, players will be able to pick from any unobtained Mythic Skin. Thus, if you missed a previous season, you can now catch up and get the elusive reward.

Blizzard Mythics can soon be acquired in any order you choose.

For now, that’s all we know for certain about the Season 8 update for Overwatch 2. But with plenty on the horizon, we’re sure to learn a few more specifics coming to the next big patch in a matter of weeks. Be sure to check back as we’ll keep you up to speed right here with all the latest details.