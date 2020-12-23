 Overwatch fan creates perfect replica of Lucio's iconic Sonic Amplifier - Dexerto
Overwatch fan creates perfect replica of Lucio’s iconic Sonic Amplifier

Published: 23/Dec/2020 11:32

by Lauren Bergin
Lucio Gun Recreation Overwatch
Blizzard Entertainment

Lucio

Overwatch hero Lucio has an army of virtual and real life adoring fans all across the globe. One fan has went the extra mile to show off their Lucio appreciation by recreating his iconic weapon, the Sonic Amplifier. 

In the run up to Christmas, Overwatch fans everywhere have no doubt asked good ol’ Saint Nick for a whole host of Overwatch themed goodies. Whether you’re hoping he’ll gift you some of the new Winter Wonderland skins, or some cool merch, players across the world will be receiving some fun prizes.

The game’s community are beyond dedicated, as seen by the countless different skin concepts and cosplays that dominate the game’s subreddit.

One player has went the extra mile though, and has created a replica of Lucio’s iconic sonic weapon that makes the virtual gun become reality.

Blizzard
Lucio’s iconic Sonic Amplifier is great for booping enemies off the face of the Earth.

Fan recreates a real life Sonic Amplifier

A post from u/Ddoom3099  shows a photograph of the mind blowing replica that they created to surprise one lucky Overwatch fan.

Stating that they “made my best friend a replica of Lucio’s sound amplifier for Christmas,” Overwatch fans across the globe are no doubt as green as Junkrat’s Elf skin with jealousy.

The hefty weapon has been masterfully crafted, with the colors, details and handle making it a picture perfect recreation. With 10.9k upvotes and nearly 200 comments, the community are clearly pretty impressed with Ddoom3099’s craftmanship.

I made my best friend a replica of Lucio’s sound amplifier for Christmas! from r/Overwatch

Fans react

There’s nothing but waves of praise in the comments section for the weapon. One responder noted that “that’s how you know you have a good friend,” while another replied that the creator should “show it at the next Blizzcon, you will be famous!”

The weapon’s size has generated a debate of equal proportions though, with a whole host of commenters complimenting ‘Lucio’s crazy wrist muscles’ as he wields the Amplifier one handed. This then evolved into a discussion about the hero’s leg muscles which led to one fan concluding that “dude doesn’t have calves, he has bulls.”

What better way to spread the Christmas cheer than sharing such a unique gift? It’s a reminder that even in 2020 there’s light at the end of the tunnel. So, Ddoom3099, feel free to hit us up, we’ve been really nice this year!

