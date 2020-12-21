 Overwatch cosplayer spreads Christmas cheer as Winter Wonderland Tracer - Dexerto
Overwatch

Overwatch cosplayer spreads Christmas cheer as Winter Wonderland Tracer

Published: 21/Dec/2020 15:32

by Lauren Bergin
Christmas Tracer Cosplay
Blizzard Entertainment, YuukiWeasley via. Instagram

Tracer

Overwatch fans are celebrating the season battling it out in the Winter Wonderland event, but one cosplayer has decided to take her Overwatch Christmas spirit to the next level as Tracer. 

Christmas is nearly upon us! The Winter Wonderland event is in full swing, Freezethaw eliminations are happening everywhere and Junkrat is acting like an Elf on the Shelf and stealing all the cookies.

The new Junkrat elf skin mirrors one other skin in the game: Tracer’s elf skin. Speaking of Tracer, it seems like the spunky English time jumper has been left out of the Christmas skin round this year. With the Challenge skins going to Roadhog, Junkrat and Ana, and not a single Legendary skin in sight for the fan favorite hero, Tracer hasn’t been given much love this Christmas.

One cosplayer, however, has arrived to save Overwatch’s Christmas with this adorable take on festive a Tracer who just wants to snuggle up by the fire.

Tracer Elf Skin Overwatch
Blizzard Entertainment
Tracer’s Elf skin is super cute, but this cosplayer has made festive Tracer even more adorable!

Cosplayer creates a snuggly festive Tracer

Italian cosplayer YuukiWeasley took to Instagram to show off her much more chill holiday version Tracer.

Sporting Tracer’s iconic spiked hair and lovable attitude, Yuuki is seen donning a fluffy brown dressing gown trimmed with white. Designed to look like a military style jacket reminiscent of Tracer’s flying jacket, Yuuki has managed to create a unique version of Tracer that still channels her traits.

A second photo features a similar image, but the attached video sees Yuuki literally embodying our favorite English hero. With a cheeky little wink and an adorable peace sign, you can imagine Tracer sitting at the Watchpoint with a cup of cocoa doing exactly that for swathes of Instagram fans.


It would be nice to see a more chill skin in game. It reminds players that, at their heart, these characters are human. Tracer is pure innocence and happiness, and this cosplay reaffirms it. Maybe’ll we’ll see a casual Christmas look for her in the future, but until then Yuuki’s doing an amazing job!

Cosplay

Demon Slayer cosplayer lets her demonic side run wild as Nezuko Kamado

Published: 21/Dec/2020 7:20

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Demon Slayer Nezuko Kamado Cosplay
Prototype.Fox / Viz Media

Demon Slayer

Demon Slayer cosplayers love dressing up as Nezuko Kamado, but while they’re all wonderful in their own way, Prototype.Fox has really outdone herself with a stellar piece.

Nezuko Kamado is a popular choice among Demon Slayer cosplayers, and for a good reason. She’s a compelling character who turned into a demon and one of the main protagonists in the series. However, she also has a unique look that fans love to imitate.

Even though it seems like she is unable to speak since her transformation, fans are drawn to her determination, will, and incredible demon powers. All in all, a mixture of these qualities has helped her become one of the most cosplayed characters.

Demon Slayer Nezuko Kamado Cosplay
Viz Media
Nezuko Kamado’s iconic look is a smash-hit among cosplayers.

Nezuko Kamado cosplays are everywhere. We’ve already covered some incredible ones throughout the year. However, she’s the gift that keeps on giving. Cosplayers are always looking to do one better than their peers and bring her to life in their own way.

A cosplayer named Shay, better known as Prototype.Fox, is one of those people. She’s cosplayed everything from Tatsumaki from One Punch Man to Zero Two from Darling in the Franxx. Now, she’s done it again with Nezuko Kamado, and it looks terrific.

“Nezuko!!! I just finished rewatching this anime a few days ago, and it just revived my love for it,” she said. “I never stopped liking it, but wow, this anime is my favorite! If you haven’t seen it yet, 10/10 recommended.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shay (@prototype.fox)

The outfit, which was created by Miccostumes, is perfect from head to toe. It includes everything from Nezuko Kamado’s pink kimono covered in a brown coat to her pink sandals and white socks wrapped in thick brown material.

It even has all the more delicate bits and pieces, such as the red and white checkered sash with an orange thread tied around her waist, the pink ribbon in her hair, the pink eyes, and of course, the trademark bamboo mouthpiece held in place with red cloth.

Prototype.Fox looks stunning, and she wears the outfit well. However, Mapu Iosefa’s top-tier photography makes it even better. All in all, it’s a breath-taking piece that deserves all the praise.