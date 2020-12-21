Overwatch heroes turned into real people look so good it’s creepy

An Overwatch fan decided to transform all of the game’s heroes they could into super-realistic portraits, and the results are so good, it’s a bit freaky.
One of the biggest aspects that made Overwatch into the popular game we all know and love today is the clean, animated art style used to create the universe, compared to more realistic shooters like Call of Duty, Battlefield, and others.
But what if Jeff and the devs at Blizzard had opted to go for a more realistic depiction of all the different heroes? In an attempt to explore what this might look like, Reddit user ‘_m0us316_’ made real-life versions of every hero they could, and the results are stunning.
From left to right: Ana, Ashe, Baptiste, Brigitte, D.Va, and Doomfist.
Each of the portraits actually looks like they could be Instagram photos from an actual, real-life person. When you start realizing that they were all created by an artist and a computer, it gets a little freaky (beckoning thoughts of the uncanny valley).
They are missing scars, tattoos, and other birthmarks, but other than that it’s extremely easy to pick out who’s who, especially if you’ve been playing for years and know Overwatch’s heroes better than you do some of your own friends.
Sadly, not every hero was lucky enough to get this super realistic treatment. Roadhog, Orisa, Echo, Zenyatta, Bastion, Winston, and Wrecking Ball are notably absent, probably because they’re either Omnics, sentient beasts, or, in Hog’s case, just always wearing a mask.
The full image of all the realistic Overwatch heroes created by _m0us316_ is right here, so see if you can pick out your main below. (We’ve already found D.Va, top row, second from the right!
It is a lot of fun to look through and see who each hero looks like in the real world. McCree looks suspiciously like his voice actor Matt Mercer, and Junkrat is a spitting image of that one kid in grade school whose parents had to hide matches.
Sadly, a realistic game with characters that look like this set in the Overwatch universe doesn’t seem to be on the tables just yet, with Overwatch 2 currently in development. But it is fun to look at these portraits and imagine what one could be like.
December 21, 2020 is set to be the start of a brand-new season for Call of Duty: Mobile titled Winter War, which will add a new Nuketown variant for the game, as well as some major changes to the game’s battle royale map. Here’s what you need to know.
CoD Mobile is constantly proving every season that it is easily the most updated Call of Duty title, consistently delivering a ton of content for new players. Now, on December 21, the game is once again about to get a new season, topically dubbed Winter War.
The new season makes a variety of content available to players, including some new weapons, attachments, scorestreaks, a new vehicle, and more. Of course, players will also be able to get their hands on a new Battle Pass, as well. Here’s the breakdown of the patch notes for the Winter War update.
Winter War is set to bring an updated section to the battle royale map.
Biggest changes with the Winter War update
Easily the biggest addition with the update is the new map Nuketown Russia. The map, which seems to be a carbon copy of Nuketown from Black Ops 4, keeps with the winter-theme by bringing a snow-filled version of the POI we all know and love.
In addition, players will also have access to the new game mode Grind, which is similar to Kill Confirmed, except for the fact that players have to bring dog tags back to an objective in order to secure points.
While the mode was available in public matches as far back as Ghosts, it only became available in a public playlist form with Modern Warfare (2019), so its return here is noteworthy.
Nuketown Russia is set to come to the game, which is just Black Ops 4’s version of the map.
On the new weapons front, there’s two brand-new ones that are coming this season: the Peacekeeper MK2 and the QXR. The former is, of course, from Black Ops 3, while the latter seems to be a rename of the MP7 from Modern Warfare (2019).
The Peacekeeper MK2 can be earned for free in the game’s battle pass, while the QXR is only obtainable through challenges that will be available to the player. Currently, we have yet to see what these challenges are.
New epic soldiers: Ghost – Dark Vision, Golem – Siberia, Adler – Mountain Drab, Park – Safehouse
New legendary Calling Card: Loose Ends
New Free Battle Pass Rewards:
New base weapon: Peacekeeper MK2, a fully automatic assault rifle with superior handling and high rate of fire. It has unimaginable flexibilities and can be adapted to various scenarios with the help of the Gunsmith system.
New Scorestreak: EMP Systems. Disable the enemy’s electronic equipment and cripple their defenses. Affected enemies cannot use lethal or tactical weapons, operator skills, or Scorestreaks.
New Events Rewards:
New challenges and missions with new rewards:
New base weapon QXR: An excellent personal defense weapon. It’s reliable, stable, and includes an exclusive enhanced Perk that can alter the fire for different combat style adaptations.
New Ranked Series
Ranked Series 8: Avalanche will take place from 12.17.2020 until 02.9.2021.
New Ranked mode rewards:
New epic Blueprint: Fennec – Midnight
New epic Operator: Reznov – Winterwood
MULTIPLAYER
New Featured Game Modes!
Grind: Classic Call of Duty game mode.
Players collect dog tags and bring them to the objective to score points. Feel the Grind with the return to this strategic and exciting mode!
Available on Nuketown, Crash, Standoff, Crossfire, Firing Range, Raid, Summit, Scrapyard, Rust, Hackney Yard, and Nuketown Russia maps
ookie Confirmed: 10 vs 10 Kill Confirmed special Holiday mode!
Join the battle and collect more gingerbread man!
Available on Crossfire, Firing Range, Takeoff, Meltdown, Rust, Tunisia, Shipment, Terminal, and Hackney Yard.
New Map
Nuketown Russia: Brand new Nuketown map.
Visit Nuketown with a frigid twist.
Available for Frontline, Team Death Match, Domination, Hard Point, Kill Confirmed, Grind, and more.
Holiday Raid: Holiday Raid is back! Come and join the fun!
Available for Team Death Match, Search & Destroy, Domination, Hard Point, Kill Confirmed, and more.
New Weapon Attachments
BK57 – Elite Foregrip: A high control performance grip with manageable recoil.
Razorback – Rapid Fire Perk: A Perk that significantly increases fire rate.
New Default Look System
Don’t like how your weapon looks when you change an attachment? The new Default Look system allows the weapons to sport its original appearance, no matter the optimization.
BATTLE ROYALE
New Vehicle
Snowboard: An exciting new vehicle! Traverse the Battle Royale map like you’re on holiday. The Snowboard is equipped with accelerating device for use not only at the slopes, but on any ground surfaces. Use it by pressing the shortcut button or from the backpack.
Map Update
Ski Town has been upgraded with four new ski lifts and runs: Ski Town is now a full-fledged ski resort! You can reach the town by ski lifts located in Outpost, Nuclear Plant, Dormitory and Heat. Ski runs go to Frigid Wetland, Sanitarium, Nuclear Plant, Overgrown, Dormitory and Heat.
New Mods
Reloader Mods: When equipped, this mod will automatically reload your other weapon in the backpack.
IMPROVEMENTS & OPTIMIZATIONS
Multiplayer
Significantly increased ammo amount of Death Machine so fire rate will gradually increase.
Significantly increased ammo amount of Equalizer.
Decreased Annihilator bullet tracking range.
Decreased Ballistic Shield’s pistol ammo amount.
Slightly decreased Fennec accuracy when walking and jumping.
Slightly decreased Fennec – MIP Light Barrel (Short) and Fennec – No Stock movement speed advantage.