Overwatch fan creates hilarious shaving cream Reinhardt cosplay

Overwatch’s Reinhardt is one of the game’s most classic heroes, and one fan decided to celebrate that status with a… shaving cream cosplay?

Overwatch’s community continues to prove that interest in the aging hero shooter remains high, with hope for the game’s sequel cautiously lurking in.

And while some express their excitement by hopping on and playing, others choose to express it by bringing the game to life, at times in stunning cosplays.

Or, in this case, with a unique shaving cream cosplay of Reinhardt that is sure to exceed expectations.

Overwatch’s Reinhardt as a shaving cream cosplay

Reinhardt is one of Overwatch’s quintessential heroes, with his iconic shield and hammer making him an absolute blast to play.

This, paired with his lovable personality, make him a fan-favorite among the game’s 31 other heroes.

One fan of the German hero decided to show his love in an unconventional way, creating what may be the first-ever shaving cream-based cosplay and posting it to Reddit.

And while it might not be the German engineering that Reinhardt is accustomed to, it is one way to make an amazing cosplay on a budget!

The cosplay is pretty straightforward for the most part, but does feature some impressive attention to detail with the foggy contact lens and facial scar.

But, the shaped beard and hair shaving cream along with the Nivea Men shaving cream canister are the true stars of the show.

Some have compared this look to the Witcher’s main character, creating a hilarious pun with the shaving cream brand name, “Actually, the joke is ‘Geralt of Nivea.'”

If shaving cream can make a Reinhardt, what other concoctions can be brewed up next to make other iconic characters? Only time will tell.