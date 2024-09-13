Overwatch 2 reveals WoW crossover skins for World of Warcraft’s 20th aniversary

Blizzard is celebrating 20 years of World of Warcraft with a special Overwatch 2 collaboration event that will bring multiple WoW skins to the game.

On September 13, Overwatch 2 unveiled the crossover trailer giving players a glimpse of every hero getting a special crossover skin for the event.

In August, Blizzard revealed that a Widowmaker Sylvanas skin would be coming and near the very end of the Season 12 trailer, the company teased a Lich King Reinhardt skin.

Well, not only are fans getting those two cosmetics, but there are a couple more legendaries that players will be able to unlock.

The new trailer takes players on a first-person rollercoaster ride through Blizzard World where they encounter Warcraft versions of four heroes.

As showcased in the trailer, Zenyatta is getting a Thrall skin, and Torbjorn will be receiving a very fitting Diamond Magni skin. Between these four, some of the greatest heroes and villains from WoW’s storied history will be represented here.

Players also seemed to be impressed by the designs. “I need that widow skin,” one replied to the announcement trailer.

“These skins look sweet. Definitely going to have to get that Rein skin,” remarked another.

The trailer also revealed that the crossover event will begin on September 17, so players won’t have long to wait until they can jump in and start collecting the new skins.

Overwatch 2’s crossover event skins haven’t disappointed in the slightest so far. The sequel first entered the world of collabs with a series of epic One Punch Man cosmetics and followed that up by teaming up with Cowboy Bebop, Transformers, and even K-pop group LE SSERAFIM.

It’s not clear what more Blizzard has planned for the event, but we’ll be sure to keep you updated with all the latest info as it’s released.