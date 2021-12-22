Overwatch fan celebrates Winter Wonderland with stunning Pajama Mei cosplay

One Overwatch fan has taken to celebrating the holidays a bit differently, showcasing a stunning Pajama Mei cosplay just in time for OW’s Winter Wonderland event.

Overwatch’s seasonal Winter event, Winter Wonderland, is in full swing, featuring new game modes, skins, and more.

Many celebrate this event by hopping in-game and participating in the Winter fun there, while others have found it more their speed to promote the game in real life.

One cosplayer has done just that, bringing Mei’s Pajama skin to life with an amazing cosplay, perfect for the holiday season.

Pajama Mei cosplay is the perfect holiday gift

Mei’s Pajama skin came out in 2020 as a part of the Summer Games celebration, but it looks like it belongs by a fire, keeping the Arctic hero warm during the holiday months.

Just in time for this year’s Winter Wonderland, one cosplayer decided to give the PJ’s skin a whirl, getting the look exactly right.

The cosplay features Mei’s 2020 Summer Games sweater, her classic hairpiece, and a perfect replica of the freezing blaster the hero employs.

All in all, the look is amazing and a perfect gift for the holiday season and Reddit agrees. The post earned over 3,000 upvotes since its release as fans lauded the cosplay.

The cosplayer goes by emnardork on Instagram, having done several My Hero Academia plays alongside this Mei outfit, including Nejire Hadou and Ochaco Ururaka.

While this is one of her only Overwatch-related cosplays, it still stands tall as a great one amongst the rest.

You can keep up with her cosplays more on her Instagram, as well as by following her on Reddit.

Otherwise, be sure to stay tuned to Dexerto’s cosplay coverage for more anime and gaming-related cosplays.