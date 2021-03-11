Overwatch offering Sinatraa MVP skin refunds after abuse allegations

The Overwatch League has announced changes to Jay ‘Sinatraa’ Won’s MVP Zarya skin, along with refund availability, following recent abuse allegations against the former Overwatch pro.

Less than 24 hours after Won’s ex-girlfriend Cleo ‘cle0h’ Hernandez came forward with accusations of sexual and emotional abuse, the Overwatch League has announced a set of changes for his in-game cosmetic.

Sinatraa’s alien-themed Zarya skin was awarded for his MVP run through the 2019 season with the San Francisco Shock. However, Overwatch players are now able to claim a refund in light of the recent allegations.

Blizzard also announced visual adjustments will be implemented soon.

Overwatch League offering refunds for Sinatraa’s MVP Zarya skin

While the unique Zarya cosmetic will still be available in Overwatch moving forward, players are now able to remove it from their collection should they choose to do so.

In light of the recent allegations, “the League is offering a refund of 200 League Tokens” for Sinatraa’s custom design. Anyone is eligible to request a refund and once the League Tokens appear in your account, the skin will be removed.

The Overwatch League is yet to provide details on how to claim refunds for the skin. However, the March 10 announcement outlined that more information will be coming soon. We’ll be sure to update you here as soon as refunds become available.

Sinatraa’s MVP Zarya skin undergoing changes

Alongside the option to refund, Blizzard is also taking steps to alter the Zarya skin. On the right sleeve of the alien-themed design, there are two distinct badges. One represents the OWL trophy and the other, Sinatraa’s MVP trophy.

These unique elements will both “be removed from the skin.” No exact date was locked in for these adjustments, though the OWL announcement assured they will arrive in “a future patch.”

Since the allegations came to light, Sentinels have suspended Sinatraa from its Valorant team.

Riot Games has also launched an investigation into the matter while blocking him from the first NA Masters Event. All the while, Sinatraa himself is yet to respond.