 NBA star Meyers Leonard under fire for anti-Semitic slur during Twitch Warzone stream - Dexerto
NBA star Meyers Leonard under fire for anti-Semitic slur during Twitch Warzone stream

Published: 9/Mar/2021 21:56

by Michael Gwilliam
Twitch/meyersleonard

Miami Heat NBA pro and FaZe investor Meyers Leonard is facing backlash after uttering an anti-Semitic slur during a game of Call of Duty Warzone on Twitch.

On March 8, the 29-year-old power forward was streaming Warzone on his Twitch channel, playing alongside notable names such as Mason ‘Symfuhny’ Lanier and retired COD pro Tyler ‘TeePee’ Polchow. He then got frustrated when dealing with a sniper.

“Don’t be a f**king coward. Don’t f**king snipe me, you f**king… **** b*tch,” the NBA pro said.

Later on in the broadcast, Meyers received a phone call allegedly from his wife, causing him to end the stream early.

“Yo, my wife needs me, she just called me,” Meyers told his chat and teammates. “I gotta roll, brother. GGs.”

It’s unclear if the phone call was actually from his wife or someone within his organization wanting him to end the stream. The VOD has since been deleted, but clips of the incident have been shared across social media.

While Leonard, the Heat, and FaZe have yet to respond, TeeP has since apologized for laughing at the remark, writing he was “being ignorant to what the word means and its impact. Not okay.”

Additionally, according to a report from Fox Sports’ Andy Slater, Origin has canceled its sponsorship with the Heat star over the slur.

So far, Twitch itself has yet to implement any sort of punishment and Leonard’s channel remains accessible.

It’s unclear if the platform is waiting for the NBA to comment before suspending or banning the streamer, but it’s clear that such a slur is a violation of the Community Guidelines.

