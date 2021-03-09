NBA star Meyers Leonard under fire for anti-Semitic slur during Twitch Warzone stream - Dexerto

Miami Heat NBA pro and FaZe investor Meyers Leonard is facing backlash after uttering an anti-Semitic slur during a game of Call of Duty Warzone on Twitch.

On March 8, the 29-year-old power forward was streaming Warzone on his Twitch channel, playing alongside notable names such as Mason ‘Symfuhny’ Lanier and retired COD pro Tyler ‘TeePee’ Polchow. He then got frustrated when dealing with a sniper.

“Don’t be a f**king coward. Don’t f**king snipe me, you f**king… **** b*tch,” the NBA pro said.

Me laughing at this was fucked up, and was me being ignorant to what the word means and it’s impact. Not okay. I try my best to keep my stream friendly to those who stop in. I learned and I’m sorry for laughing. https://t.co/QyoWpUDYpM — TeeP (@TylerTeeP) March 9, 2021

Later on in the broadcast, Meyers received a phone call allegedly from his wife, causing him to end the stream early.

“Yo, my wife needs me, she just called me,” Meyers told his chat and teammates. “I gotta roll, brother. GGs.”

It’s unclear if the phone call was actually from his wife or someone within his organization wanting him to end the stream. The VOD has since been deleted, but clips of the incident have been shared across social media.

Dis dude Meyers Leonard called someone a racist slur and then got a phone call a little later and had to dip. Yeah, not a good look💀 pic.twitter.com/HQ05uGRIv7 — Harold🏂 (@WassupHarold) March 9, 2021

While Leonard, the Heat, and FaZe have yet to respond, TeeP has since apologized for laughing at the remark, writing he was “being ignorant to what the word means and its impact. Not okay.”

Additionally, according to a report from Fox Sports’ Andy Slater, Origin has canceled its sponsorship with the Heat star over the slur.

SLATER SCOOP: Meyers Leonard’s gaming sponsorship has been cancelled, a source tells me. The computer company, ORIGIN PC, made the move after the Heat player used an anti-Semitic slur online. — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) March 9, 2021

So far, Twitch itself has yet to implement any sort of punishment and Leonard’s channel remains accessible.

It’s unclear if the platform is waiting for the NBA to comment before suspending or banning the streamer, but it’s clear that such a slur is a violation of the Community Guidelines.