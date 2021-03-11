Sinatraa breaks silence amid ongoing abuse allegations - Dexerto

Sentinels Valorant star Jay ‘Sinatraa’ Won has broken his silence after recent sexual abuse allegations were made public. Won claims he did not abuse his former partner, and is cooperating with all investigations.

Sinatraa was accused of abuse by his ex-girlfriend, Cleo ‘cle0h’ Hernandez, in a nine-page document shared on March 9, detailing her experiences with the 2019 OWL MVP turned Valorant star.

She wrote that she “lived in constant fear” during their nine-month relationship, sharing screenshots and audio recordings of alleged sexual abuse.

24 hours later, Sinatraa responded to the allegations in a brief statement.

“It is clear from Cleo’s recent post that she recalls our relationship differently than I do. What we do agree on is that it was unhealthy for the both of us,” he said.

Sinatraa apologized to Cleo, claiming he “[regrets] how things ended,” but denied “[assaulting] her in any way.” “I am fully cooperating with the investigations and providing the full audio and video clips Cleo referenced in her post.”

It comes after the Sentinels star was suspended by both his team and Riot ahead of this week’s VCT Stage 1 Masters event, which Won was to compete in.

Cle0h hits back at Sinatraa’s response

Cle0h has since responded to Sinatraa’s statement, disputing his apology.

“You have never apologized to me ever. For anything,” she wrote on Twitter. “The least you could do is message me personally. But you can’t even do that.”

“Of course we ‘recall the relationship differently.’ One of us was incredibly cruel and one of us was scared.”

She added she believes Sinatraa’s statement is “gaslighting.”

“Imagine responding to an accusation of emotional abuse with ‘we remember things differently,’ a key phrase to gaslighting,” she said in a follow-up.

The Overwatch League has also taken steps to change Sinatraa’s “Alien” MVP skin in Overwatch, offering refunds to fans.

His former Overwatch squad, the San Francisco Shock, have also distanced themselves from Sinatraa since Cleo’s statement was first posted.