How to get Overwatch Sombra Golden Gun Spray - Dexerto

Overwatch is always looking for new ways to keep their players engaged and new rewards are always a great way to do this. It looks like players will have an opportunity to get a shiny new spray featuring Sombra’s Golden Gun in Season 25.

According to a leak from OverwatchNaeri on Twitter, players can earn a brand new spray in Season 25 of competitive play in Overwatch.

The spray is an animated image of Sombra’s weapon with a big “XXV” (25 in roman numerals) under the gun.

Overwatch New Sombra Golden Weapon Sprays 😈 When you reach the Top 500 in Competitive Season 25, you'll get the animated Sombra spray weapon. pic.twitter.com/ZuaTsGSDOV — Naeri X 나에리 (@OverwatchNaeri) October 26, 2020

How to get the spray

Earning the spray is going to be the hard part. To get it, you need to reach the top 500 in competitive Season 25 of Overwatch. It shouldn’t matter if you finish in the Top 500, as long as you make it there at some point in the season. You should get the spray upon reaching the Top 500 for the first time. This is how other Top 500 sprays have worked in the past at least.

Getting to the Top 500 is exactly what it sounds like. You need to be in the top 500 players in your region according to your Skill Rating. Usually, this means you will need to be Grandmaster in rank around 4,200 Skill Rating. So if you want the skin and you aren’t quite Grandmaster yet, be sure to check out our guides and start grinding to get good!

When does Season 25 start?

Currently, it’s still Season 24, so you can’t get the new spray quite yet. Season 24 is currently set to end on November 5, which means that Season 25 should begin directly after that. Assuming there are no unexpected delays, you can expect the new season to begin on November 5 as well.

Season 25 should be no different than Season 24 outside of upcoming balance changes. The Overwatch team is still hard at work on Overwatch 2, which means we likely won’t see any radical changes or new content in the near future. So, you can expect the meta to be similar to what it is now and begin preparing for your climb once the new season starts.

Remember, your Skill Rating only gets a soft reset, so climbing now will also be beneficial for earning the skin once next season begins as well.