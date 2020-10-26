 How to get Overwatch Sombra Golden Gun Spray - Dexerto
How to get Overwatch Sombra Golden Gun Spray

Published: 26/Oct/2020 16:10

by Nate Searl
Overwatch is always looking for new ways to keep their players engaged and new rewards are always a great way to do this. It looks like players will have an opportunity to get a shiny new spray featuring Sombra’s Golden Gun in Season 25. 

According to a leak from OverwatchNaeri on Twitter, players can earn a brand new spray in Season 25 of competitive play in Overwatch.

The spray is an animated image of Sombra’s weapon with a big “XXV” (25 in roman numerals) under the gun.

How to get the spray

Earning the spray is going to be the hard part. To get it, you need to reach the top 500 in competitive Season 25 of Overwatch. It shouldn’t matter if you finish in the Top 500, as long as you make it there at some point in the season. You should get the spray upon reaching the Top 500 for the first time. This is how other Top 500 sprays have worked in the past at least.

Getting to the Top 500 is exactly what it sounds like. You need to be in the top 500 players in your region according to your Skill Rating. Usually, this means you will need to be Grandmaster in rank around 4,200 Skill Rating. So if you want the skin and you aren’t quite Grandmaster yet, be sure to check out our guides and start grinding to get good!

When does Season 25 start?

Overwatch Season 24 end date

Currently, it’s still Season 24, so you can’t get the new spray quite yet. Season 24 is currently set to end on November 5, which means that Season 25 should begin directly after that. Assuming there are no unexpected delays, you can expect the new season to begin on November 5 as well.

Season 25 should be no different than Season 24 outside of upcoming balance changes. The Overwatch team is still hard at work on Overwatch 2, which means we likely won’t see any radical changes or new content in the near future. So, you can expect the meta to be similar to what it is now and begin preparing for your climb once the new season starts.

Remember, your Skill Rating only gets a soft reset, so climbing now will also be beneficial for earning the skin once next season begins as well.

“Hidden” D.Va dance emote discovered in Overwatch

Published: 10/Aug/2019 19:13 Updated: 10/Aug/2019 19:41

by Bill Cooney
Blizzard Entertainment

A new YouTube video claims to have uncovered a “hidden” D.Va dance emote tucked away in Overwatch’s game files, but isn’t available in the game itself.

D.Va already has a dance for her Mech, but she only has one emote she can pull off when outside of it – but based on this new video, that could change.

YouTuber GRZ NGT uploaded a video of D.Va’s secret dance and it’s definitely unlike anything she has available right now.

Credit to Tactical Knight on YouTube for the D.Va dance video below.

Why are we just now finding out about this?

GRZ NGT said in the video that D.Va’s out of mech dance was added sometime between the 2018 and 2019 anniversary events.

“But for some mysterious reason they did not add it into the game,” the YouTuber said. “It is in the files, but not accessible during gameplay.”

Blizzard EntertainmentD.Va has an out of mech dance in Heroes of the Storm, but not Overwatch for some reason.

The YouTuber was able to bring D.Va’s hidden dance to life by assembling the code outside of the game, and the results are incredible.

There definitely seems to be a K-POP influence working in the new dance, which makes sense, since D.Va is a pop star as well as a famous pro gamer and MEKA pilot.

Baby D.Va’s hidden dance would be a huge upgrade from the current “Heart” emote, which as we said, is the only emote available to her out of mech in Overwatch.

Why the heck is this not in Overwatch yet?

According to GRZ NGT the emote was added sometime between the last two anniversary events, which begs the question: why wasn’t it included for Anniversary 2019?

Blizzard does like to take their sweet time before releasing new content in any of their games, but the new D.Va dance looks ready to roll, so why it hasn’t been released to Overwatch remains a mystery.

Blizzard EntertainmentAt least D.Va mains got a great new skin this year, but it would go great with the hidden dance.

After all the hardship and nerfs D.Va players have gone through in the last year, they definitely deserve this awesome new dance emote to become available for their favorite hero.