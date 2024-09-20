Sami Zayn roasts WWE 2K24 publisher for glaring mistake

WWE Superstar Sami Zayn has called out the developers of WWE 2K24 for spelling his name incorrectly.

WWE 2K24 is deep into its post-launch period but there are still regular updates coming to the game. If you’re not done breaking rings, putting your opponents through announcement tables, or hunting the game’s achievements, there are still some reasons to stick around.

Granted most of these updates are tied into the game’s MyFACTION mode including a recent one that introduces a Persona Card for WWE legend Scott Steiner. Unfortunately during the promotion for this one, the publishers at 2K Games made a bit of an oopsie regarding crowd-favorite Sami Zayn.

A spelling error in a now-deleted post on X had the former Intercontinental Champion respond directly. Sami Zayn roasted the publisher for spelling his name incorrectly in their marketing material.

Fortunately, a WWE fan account on X preserved the moment for posterity and gave some background on the situation. A screenshot of the original post shows 2K Games referring to the wrestler as ‘Sami Zane’.

Zayn’s response was fairly in line with his on-screen persona and there was a degree of hilarity. “That’s cool. I can’t wait to play as Cody Roads and Roman Rains,” he quipped sardonically. “We see what you did there,” 2K responded in an attempt to lighten the mood. “Yeah I don’t think you do,” Zayn replied having none of it.

Fans reading into the situation took it as a sign that the publishers might not be as into the source material of their product as they should be. “It’s been obvious for years the games are made by non-wrestling fans,” one claimed.

Of course, given that Zayn was recently stripped of his Intercontinental Championship by heir to the Steiner legacy Bron Breakker, perhaps the slight was intentional. Probably not though. Nobody is that petty.