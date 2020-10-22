 Overwatch pro Super returns on Jimmy Fallon: When to watch - Dexerto
Overwatch pro Super returns on Jimmy Fallon: When to watch

Published: 22/Oct/2020 12:17

by Lauren Bergin
Robert Paul / Blizzard Entertainment

Jimmy Fallon OWL

OWL star Matthew “Super” DeLisi has been added as a guest on the show for the second time, linking up with popular presenter Jimmy Fallon. 

The Overwatch League is full of shining personalities, but it’s safe to say that the captain of reigning back-to-back champions San Francisco Shock is one of the league’s boldest and brightest.

The 20-year-old main tank player has certainly won the hearts of OWL fans, not only because his plays are the definition of brilliance, but because in every interview he features in his enthusiasm for the game is infectious.

This is likely why Jimmy Fallon has elected to bring back the OWL star for the 26 October episode of the classic American talkshow, The Tonight Show.

San Francisco Shock champs
Robert Paul/Blizzard Entertainment
Super is the enigmatic captain of back-to-back OWL champions San Francisco Shock.

This isn’t Super’s first time on The Tonight Show

Back in 2019 Super made his inaugural television appearance alongside former Overwatch flex player turned Valorant star Jay ‘Sinatraa’ Won. Both players provided America’s viewers with insight into how the esports world works, discussing their rigorous schedules and sharing how many hours they sink into the game.

Super’s guest appearance on the show coincided with the team’s 2019 victory over the Vancouver Titans in the OWL finals, therefore it makes a lot of sense that Super has been asked to return to the show following a dominant performance over Seoul Dynasty.

When to watch and why

It’s nice to see esports becoming more prominent in mainstream media, so it’s worth tuning in to support the growth of esports, as well as learn a little bit about Overwatch as well. Super certainly knows the game inside out.

You can tune in to watch The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon at 11:35pm ET on NBC on Monday, 26 October to see Super alongside superstars Sterling K. Brown and Zoe Lister-Jones.

Logan Paul explains why he might follow Joe Rogan to Texas

Published: 22/Oct/2020 11:51

by Jacob Hale
Logan Paul Texas Joe Rogan
YouTube: Impaulsive Clips

Logan Paul

Logan Paul has suggested that he might be planning a move to Texas, following in similar footsteps to fellow podcast extraordinaire Joe Rogan.

In August, Joe Rogan officially moved to Texas, debuting his new Joe Rogan Experience podcast studio in early September and moving in to an incredible $14.4 million home in Austin.

Rogan seems particularly happy with his move out of Los Angeles, and it seems like he may have inspired other creators to do the same.

During an episode of his Impaulsive podcast, YouTube star Logan Paul suggested that a move out of LA and to the Lone Star state might be on the cards.

Logan Paul house Los Angeles
YouTube: Arbuckle
Logan Paul’s LA house is very impressive — but Rogan’s new Texas mansion may have turned his head slightly.

While discussing the recent cancellation of Kanye West’s long-awaited appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience, as well as his impressive new house, the Texas conversation came up.

“Texas is nice,” Logan said, before adding that “we might be going there” — though who exactly he meant by “we” isn’t completely clear. He could mean the podcast, or his entire Maverick Media operations, or just himself and girlfriend Josie Canseco.

The reason he’s considering the move seems to be very similar to Rogan, too. “I mean, I don’t know… “ he said, clearly not completely decided. He mentions “lower taxes” before also suggesting that Los Angeles is “a weird bubble of fantasy and non-reality.”

Topic starts at 50:58

Of course, one of the many nicknames for Los Angeles is “La La Land” thanks to the idea of the ‘Hollywood lifestyle’ and connotations around it, so Logan isn’t the first and definitely won’t be the last person to believe the city is “a weird bubble of fantasy.”

That, plus significantly lower taxes between California and Texas, will surely be enough for any resident to consider making the move, especially if you can afford to move into a place similar to Joe Rogan’s

The idea still seems like little more than a miniscule seed in Logan’s mind right now, but it will be interesting to see if he actually makes the move.