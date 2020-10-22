Overwatch pro Super returns on Jimmy Fallon: When to watch - Dexerto

OWL star Matthew “Super” DeLisi has been added as a guest on the show for the second time, linking up with popular presenter Jimmy Fallon.

The Overwatch League is full of shining personalities, but it’s safe to say that the captain of reigning back-to-back champions San Francisco Shock is one of the league’s boldest and brightest.

The 20-year-old main tank player has certainly won the hearts of OWL fans, not only because his plays are the definition of brilliance, but because in every interview he features in his enthusiasm for the game is infectious.

This is likely why Jimmy Fallon has elected to bring back the OWL star for the 26 October episode of the classic American talkshow, The Tonight Show.

This isn’t Super’s first time on The Tonight Show

Back in 2019 Super made his inaugural television appearance alongside former Overwatch flex player turned Valorant star Jay ‘Sinatraa’ Won. Both players provided America’s viewers with insight into how the esports world works, discussing their rigorous schedules and sharing how many hours they sink into the game.

Super’s guest appearance on the show coincided with the team’s 2019 victory over the Vancouver Titans in the OWL finals, therefore it makes a lot of sense that Super has been asked to return to the show following a dominant performance over Seoul Dynasty.

When to watch and why

It’s nice to see esports becoming more prominent in mainstream media, so it’s worth tuning in to support the growth of esports, as well as learn a little bit about Overwatch as well. Super certainly knows the game inside out.

You can tune in to watch The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon at 11:35pm ET on NBC on Monday, 26 October to see Super alongside superstars Sterling K. Brown and Zoe Lister-Jones.