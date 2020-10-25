 Seagull explains why Overwatch 2 will focus on PvE campaign over PvP - Dexerto
Overwatch

Seagull explains why Overwatch 2 will focus on PvE campaign over PvP

Published: 25/Oct/2020 22:59

by Michael Gwilliam
Seagull on Overwatch 2
Blizzard Entertainment

Overwatch 2 seagull

Twitch streamer and former Overwatch League pro Brandon ‘Seagull’ Larned delved into why he believes the sequel’s campaign will be getting more attention from the developers than the multiplayer PvP.

While Overwatch 2 was announced at BlizzCon 2019 to much fanfare, a lot is unknown about the sequel. What we do know, however, is that the game will feature a campaign mode that should push the story forward drastically.

Additionally, there will be at least one new PvP mode in the form of ‘Push,’ new maps, and several new heroes added to the roster.

According to Seagull, while the competitive multiplayer component is in a good spot, Blizzard’s devs are probably pivoting the franchise.

Sojourn in Overwatch
Blizzard Entertainment
Overwatch 2 will have new heroes.

As Larned explained, they’re doing this to “better appeal to all the casual players who love the Overwatch universe, but stopped playing because they don’t want to play PvP.”

“How many people do you know who see Overwatch cinematics and say ‘that looks so f**king cool’ and then they log in, but they don’t want to play a hardcore sweaty PvP game?” he further noted.

He continued to compare the casual player base to fans of World of Warcraft and Destiny, where there is a heavy focus on PvE content, and how Overwatch 2 will appeal to them.

“And then you have a dev team who is all former MMO developers who worked on f**king Titan for like a billion years before that game got canceled,” he added. “Of course they’re probably going to make the coolest f**king PvE game. It’s like the best sequence of events.”

“They have an audience that really loves the universe…of course they’re going to go down that line,” Seagull claimed. “That seems pretty straightforward to me.”

With BlizzCon 2020 moved to February, it’s looking like we’re going to learn a lot more about the game and how it will appeal to both casual and ladder players in 2021.

But, if you’re anything like Seagull, you can’t wait to see how the team handles the long-awaited, highly anticipated sequel.

Call of Duty

Game-breaking Warzone bug is teleporting players around Verdansk

Published: 25/Oct/2020 20:43

by Theo Salaun
Infinity Ward

Warzone

Call of Duty: Warzone players are no strangers to bugs, but a new teleportation one is catching them by surprise and suddenly making them strangers in foreign lands across Verdansk.

It’s hard to iron out every single bug and issue in a game, and even harder when the game is periodically receiving massive updates with new cosmetics, modes, and locations. As such, it’s no surprise that Modern Warfare and Warzone’s developers at Infinity Ward have an extensive backlog of problems they’re still trying to fix.

Unlike some of the game’s earlier big bugs, like the frustrating Heartbeat Sensor glitch or “demon gun” nightmare, this teleportation one seems to have gone completely under the developers’ radar. 

In the clip below, a player is seen trying to break through a window in one section of the map before suddenly, practically instantaneously, being teleported across the map. It’s very surprising, very confusing, and, apparently, very new.

A sweet new teleportation feature… from CODWarzone

While Infinity Ward is typically very transparent with their tasks, piling known issues into a publicly available Trello Board, this teleportation bug has not cracked the list. This could very well mean that this is a recent issue that the encumbered developers remain unaware of.

As shown by Reddit’s ‘DandruffMuffin,’ they are in an attic in one of the houses atop Dam when they casually try to break through a window and escape toward the Fire Station. In what looks like a poorly spliced together series of clips, the window-breaking animation is delayed by a couple of seconds while the game’s surrounding landscape loads up.

warzone promenade
Infinity Ward
Imagine, in one second, going from snowy Dam all the way to…Promenade?

Once those smooth textures turn into real graphics, it’s revealed that DandruffMuffin is not a horrible video editor, but the subject of a new fast travel system entirely unrelated to the new Verdansk subway line. Seconds after being in a house above Dam, they are teleported hundreds of meters away from their teammate to the middle of the road near Promenade and the Hills.

It’s as bizarre a bug as they get and you get that feeling very visibly from DandruffMuffin’s confused reactions. As of yet, Infinity Ward has not responded to this issue and no one seems certain about its causes.