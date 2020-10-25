Seagull explains why Overwatch 2 will focus on PvE campaign over PvP - Dexerto

Twitch streamer and former Overwatch League pro Brandon ‘Seagull’ Larned delved into why he believes the sequel’s campaign will be getting more attention from the developers than the multiplayer PvP.

While Overwatch 2 was announced at BlizzCon 2019 to much fanfare, a lot is unknown about the sequel. What we do know, however, is that the game will feature a campaign mode that should push the story forward drastically.

Additionally, there will be at least one new PvP mode in the form of ‘Push,’ new maps, and several new heroes added to the roster.

According to Seagull, while the competitive multiplayer component is in a good spot, Blizzard’s devs are probably pivoting the franchise.

As Larned explained, they’re doing this to “better appeal to all the casual players who love the Overwatch universe, but stopped playing because they don’t want to play PvP.”

Read More: Overwatch player exposes how broken map points really are

“How many people do you know who see Overwatch cinematics and say ‘that looks so f**king cool’ and then they log in, but they don’t want to play a hardcore sweaty PvP game?” he further noted.

He continued to compare the casual player base to fans of World of Warcraft and Destiny, where there is a heavy focus on PvE content, and how Overwatch 2 will appeal to them.

“And then you have a dev team who is all former MMO developers who worked on f**king Titan for like a billion years before that game got canceled,” he added. “Of course they’re probably going to make the coolest f**king PvE game. It’s like the best sequence of events.”

“They have an audience that really loves the universe…of course they’re going to go down that line,” Seagull claimed. “That seems pretty straightforward to me.”

With BlizzCon 2020 moved to February, it’s looking like we’re going to learn a lot more about the game and how it will appeal to both casual and ladder players in 2021.

But, if you’re anything like Seagull, you can’t wait to see how the team handles the long-awaited, highly anticipated sequel.