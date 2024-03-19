Overwatch 2 devs reveal unlockable Mythc Skin options and improved Battle Pass rewards

Overwatch 2’s Mythic skins and the Battle Pass are getting a revamp in Season 10 with the devs giving players more ways than ever to unlock cosmetics.

Since Overwatch 2’s release, each season’s big Battle Pass reward has been a customizable Mythic skin, but going forward, previous skins will be available to unlock.

Plus, players are now going to be getting some major customization options to help them build their skin the way they want.

As part of a series of Battle Pass changes, such as new heroes now being free, Mythic skins from Seasons 1-7 will be available in a special ‘Mythic shop’.

What is the Mythic Shop and how do you get Mythic shards?

Dexerto spoke to Game Director Aaron Keller about the upcoming changes to how Mythic skins are unlocked.

“The Mythic shop is where players will have the power to choose which Mythic skins they want to unlock. We’re really excited about it for a few reasons, and I think the biggest is that not every player is excited about every hero. So, this will give them the ability to unlock the Mythic skins for the heroes they want to,” he explained.

Blizzard Mythics can soon be acquired in any order you choose.

Keller added that players will now be able earn a new currency in the Premium Battle Pass called Mythic Prisms, which can be spent to fully upgrade a Mythic skin. They will also be available for purchase.

“You can unlock a base skin, you can unlock one of the sets of upgrades for it, and then use your Mythic Prisms for upgrades on other Mythic skins that you might have and not upgraded all the way.”

That’s not the only currency change either. Players will no longer be able to earn coins from completing weekly challenges and instead, now earn them through the free Battle Passes.

However, weekly challenges will instead result in more Battle Pass XP, so there’s still a lot of incentive to keep playing and complete them.

Blizzard Amaterasu Kiriko is the mythic skin for Season 3’s Battle Pass.

“We’re going to increase the number of coins [earned per season] to 600,” Keller said. “We think it’s a more consistent and accessible way for players to earn coins in the game. 600 coins every season just by working through the free Battle Pass is a lot. Without purchasing a Premium Battle Pass, you’ll be able to earn one every other season for free.”

Season 10 is just over the horizon, so be sure to stay tuned for even more info in the weeks ahead as Overwatch 2 continues to evolve.