Overwatch 2 dev reveals future changes to Mythic skins after player backlash

Overwatch 2’s Executive Producer has revealed future changes to Mythic skins after receiving player backlash over past season’s Mythics.

Since the start of Overwatch 2, every Season’s Mythic skin has been a point of hype for the community, as we only receive one per Season, and its level of customization allows you to personalize it to your liking.

However, in recent seasons, players have been critical of the Mythic skins, particularly with Season 7’s Onryō Hanzo and its lack of customization options, along with Season 8’s “underwhelming” Grand Best Orisa.

Addressing the backlash, Overwatch 2’s devs have revealed they will be making some changes to future Mythic skins.

In an interview with streamer SVB, Overwatch’s Executive Producer Jared Neuss addressed the community’s reaction to recent Mythic skins.

“The number of customization options is the thing people are frustrated by,” Neuss said in the interview when talking about listening to community feedback.

“And we’re already making adjustments to future Mythic skins based on the feedback that we saw before [Onryō Hanzo] released, and now seeing the response to [Grand Beast Orisa], there are changes in the works.”

However, Neuss says he’s unsure if the team will ever create another Mythic with the same level of customization Cyber Demon Genji had, OW2’s very first Mythic skin, due to the difficulties involved in creating it, even admitting they set the bar too high from the get-go.

“I don’t know if we’ll ever go all in forever on the level of customizations that [Cyber Demon Genji] had, that was a really complicated skin out of the gate, but I know we can provide players with more customization.”

As for the changes the devs are making to future Mythics, Neuss did not go in-depth, however, it’s clear future Mythics will have a higher level of customization than recent Season.