Overwatch 2 devs address backlash to Season 7 Mythic skin’s lack of customization

Overwatch 2’s Executive Producer has addressed backlash to the Season 7 Mythic skin’s lack of customization, explaining the decision in a recent social media post.

Ever since Overwatch’s pivot towards Overwatch 2, every single season has seen the game release a new Mythic skin through its Battle Pass. A skin of Mythic rarity can only be gained by completing the Battle Pass of a given season.

Coupled with a plethora of customization options for these high-tier cosmetics, it made every single Mythic coveted by players, one to get before the season’s end.

However, with the release of Season 7’s mythic skin, Onryō Hanzo, players have blasted it for its lack of customization options. And to address the backlash, Overwatch’s Executive Producer, Jared Neuss, explained the reasons for the lack of options.

When asked by a player on Twitter if the lack of options was due to a change in how the customizable parts were unlocked, Neuss explained, “Each skin will be unique.

“Hanzo leans much more heavily into VFX differentiation instead of model changes. There isn’t a set blueprint for Mythic at the moment.”

When equipping different color variants of Onryō Hanzo, the VFX animations on the skin do change in color, which is what Neuss is referring to. This is in contrast to previous Mythics, in which their primary and secondary colors are just changed out.

However, as Neuss explains, it seems the previous amounts of customizations that previous seasons had are not mandatory for a Mythic skin. Rather, it depends on what the dev team deems fit for a given skin.

But since there is no “blueprint” for what customization options a Mythic skin should have, players should probably expect future Mythic skins to have a varied amount of options.