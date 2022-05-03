Overwatch 2 players think new Sojourn book could hint at OW2 release date

The Overwatch 2 beta is in full swing, and with players curious about when they can get their hands on the full game, an upcoming book has caught their interest.

The first Overwatch 2 beta has generated a lot of buzz, with gamers holding numerous opinions about the sequel to Blizzard’s first hero shooter (you can read our own impressions of it here).

With more betas still on the way, however, it’s unclear when Blizzard will actually release the sequel – and if the company even has a window in mind.

On May 3, players turned their attention towards an upcoming book about the new hero, Sojourn, and believe it could be tied to the game’s release (or at least something special happening in the game’s universe).

Does upcoming Sojourn book tease Overwatch 2 release?

In a post on Reddit, user ‘siomer’ linked to an Amazon page for the novel and pointed out its release date of October 11, 2022. This resulted in some theorizing how this could be connected to Overwatch 2.

“I’m hoping the plan is to have the full PvP release around OWL playoffs which is beginning of November. Then PvE releasing at the start of the 2023 season? Hmmm,” one wrote.

“[The devs] said this year will have the most legendary cosmetics, not counting the remix events. Something big has to happen this year,” another pointed out.

“I think we’ll see a late September or early October release, both because of this book and also because of their canceled events blog post,” a Redditor guessed.

The book itself, simply titled ‘Overwatch: Sojourn,’ is an origin story about OW2’s first new hero and takes place before the events of the upcoming sequel.

In any case, we’ll have to see what Blizzard has in store in the months ahead as Overwatch 2 continues to evolve and more heroes and features are added over time.