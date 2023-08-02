How to watch Overwatch 2 Sojourn “Calling” animated short in-game

Overwatch 2 has announced that its next short will focus on the Damage Hero Sojourn. Here’s how fans can watch this upcoming short.

One of the Overwatch community’s favorite aspects of the game is the lore and world-building present — much of which is presented through Blizzard Entertainment’s beautifully animated shorts.

Ever since these shorts first debuted, fans have constantly been hungry for more shorts centered around their favorite Heroes. Now, Blizzard has announced the next animated short will focus on the Damage Hero Sojourn.

The animated short is named “Calling” and fans won’t have to wait too much longer before it’s released. As such, here’s everything you need to know about how to watch Overwatch 2’s animated short, Calling.

How to watch Overwatch 2’s Calling animated short

On August 2, 2023, the official Overwatch Twitter account tweeted out a teaser trailer for the Calling short. According to the tweet, fans will need to log into Overwatch 2 on August 4, 2023, at 11 AM PST / 1 PM CST / 2 PM EST to watch the short when it premieres.

The tweet’s caption reads: “A simple life was never in the cards for Sojourn.”

Everything we know so far about Calling animated short

Alongside the announcement, Blizzard released a 45-second teaser trailer to give fans a brief glimpse of what to expect from Calling.

The teaser opened with Sojourn being interrogated at her home by a man who confirms her identity as Vivian Chase and her former ranking Captain in Overwatch.

The agent asks if Sojourn has complied with the Petras Act, which was an Act put in place by the International Justice Commission that deemed any Overwatch activity illegal and punishable by law.

The interrogation plays out over some sort of crime scene investigation involving massive damage to a building’s interior, before cutting to a scene showing a masked vigilante taking on CSIS personnel.

The agent then urges Sojourn to account for her “whereabouts last night” to which she replies she “doesn’t know what to tell [him.] The trailer ends with a brief look at Sojourn’s adorable dog Murphy about to snag her croissant off the table amid the interrogation.

There’s sure to be much more in store for Sojourn fans, so make sure to log in to Overwatch 2 on August 4 to see Calling’s full premiere.