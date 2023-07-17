Overwatch 2 players reveal their most hated season ahead of S6

Overwatch 2 Season 6 is quickly closing in, and with the Hero title now being a few months old, players have weighed in on the game’s seasons so far – including their most disliked.

It seems hard to believe, but Overwatch 2 isn’t actually that far away from its first anniversary. The original Overwatch feels like a lifetime ago, even if it is trying to come back. Since its debut, players have been treated to five full seasons of content – with some being better received than others.

Between new Heroes such as Lifeweaver and Ramattra and new maps like the Antarctic Peninsula, players have had many new elements to contend with. But certain influences have drastically altered the community’s perception of certain seasons in the game.

Overwatch 2 players disliked Season 5 the most

“[Season] 5 feels like they’ve become the very thing they swore to destroy,” was the strong comment imparted by one Overwatch 2 subreddit user, and it was comfortably the top comment.

Various buffs and nerfs have led to resounding criticism for the season. Whereas players have been concerned over the state of Zenyatta’s recent nerfs, fans are also equally baffled by the copious amount of Soldier 76 buffs.

In addition to this, the community has also questioned “terrible UI changes as well as complained about excessive server issues. All these issues have compounded one another and it seems that players have outed the season as being the worst.

“Season 5 has been so remarkably unfun to play Tank,” commented one user, and another added: “S5 fell down the stairs into hell past all redemption.

There are going to be a ton of seasons to come in the future, giving players further content to judge. Overwatch 2 Season 6 is next up, but the devs are actually already hyping up OW2 Season 8 due to the incoming arrival of a new Tank Hero.