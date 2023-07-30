Overwatch 2 duel ends after both players realize they’re too bad to land a shot

Two Overwatch 2 players walk away from a duel after realizing they can’t land a shot as Ana.

Some Overwatch 2 players require people to have incredible precision to hit opponents. For example, users need excellent aim to play as Hanzo and Widowmaker.

Damage characters aside, you also need the skill to accurately heal teammates as the sniper Support Ana. Besides healing, Ana can snipe enemies and put the opposing team to sleep with a well-placed dart. Her kit requires more mechanical skill than most other Support heroes.

In this instance, two Anas become involved in a heated duel, but the faceoff has an unexpected ending. Here’s what happened.

Overwatch 2 Ana players give up trying to kill each other

A Reddit user posted a clip of two Anas engaged in battle on the Overwatch subreddit. The video showed two Anas dueling, doing their absolute best to hit each other.

However, both players kept missing. Over and over. And over. And over…

Ultimately, they accepted their fate, saluted each other, and went their separate ways. Only for the OP to walk a few feet away before dying to a Widowmaker.

“Just the, we are both equally s**t let’s just move on. It’s alright I do exactly the same thing in games,” one player wrote.

“I love when both of us suck so much we just stop fighting,” another user remarked.

“Teammate: Why there’s no heals!????? Your main healer: Ima just chill out here with a mirror of mine,” a third player joked.

Ana mains recently complained to Blizzard about nerfing the character again in a mid-season patch. According to Overwatch League Stats Lab, however, this sniper/healer is still the most picked Support hero despite those nerfs.

While Ana may currently be the most popular Support pick, it’s uncertain if anything will change following the debut of Season 6’s new Support hero.