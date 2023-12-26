Overwatch 2 players furious as “skilled” Hanzo gets PotG by shooting a wall

Projectile heroes like Hanzo and Kiriko have long been the subject of debate considering those who play them often hold chokes with random shots, and a Hanzo player put that on display after getting Play of the Game by shooting randomly at a wall.

If there’s one thing it’s hard to fault Overwatch 2 for, it’s how diverse their cast of heroes is as far as how they deal damage. From fast, close range flankers to hitscanners and snipers to projectile and melee weapons, every character’s weapon is just a bit different.

However, anyone with a slow-moving projectile eventually ends up being a topic of debate. Heroes like Junkrat, Kiriko, and Hanzo can require a lot of skill when it comes to leading shots on a target.

But, they can also just shoot at a wall for 10 seconds straight and kill the entire team. The projectile debate has been a long-running one in the Overwatch community, and a Hanzo player getting PotG while standing still and shooting in a straight line hasn’t exactly quelled the flames of the argument that projectile characters are luck-based.

Overwatch 2 Hanzo player displays the meaning of “skill issue”

Overwatch 2 is widely regarded as one of the most difficult shooters when it comes to heroes you have to precisely aim with. It’s not like Valorant or something of the like where you can get by with good crosshair placement and game sense, the game requires constant tracking and threat assessment as well as knowing which target you should actually be hitting.

However, there are some projectile characters that can throw a lot of that out the window and shoot in a straight line until they hit something. Hanzo is one such character, and a particularly egregious example considering he’s capable of killing in one hit with a headshot. Not to mention some weirdness with the hitbox on Hanzo’s arrow adding an element of RNG even to skilled players.

A clip of one players PoTG (Play of the Game) highlighted just how easy this hero can be when holding the right choke point.

This Hanzo player found the right choke, held left click, and won the game. It’s not always this easy and a shield tank can really help aide against getting randomly domed by an arrow, but, in some situations, playing against this can be very frustrating.

People were commenting things like, “Spamzo,” and, “average ‘skilled’ hanzo main gameplay,” pointing out how there’s an obvious “skill issue” here.

Joking aside, projectile characters are still difficult and skill-expressive in certain situations, with a high-level Overwatch player even getting Kiriko to GM without healing at all.

There’s some clear skill involved with winning on these heroes, but that hasn’t kept some from being understandably frustrated with getting randomly one-shot by a Hanzo arrow.