Will Ana ever fall out of the Overwatch 2 meta?

There might be less aim-focused supports in the future.

Ana has been meta for a long old time, and it’s gotten to the point where some players are wondering if she’ll ever fall off.

Even though the Support roster isn’t as large as the Damage one, you’d expect to see a bit more variety there. But Ana has been top of the list for a while now, and even with the introduction of two new supports, she hasn’t been knocked off her perch.

Overwatch 2 players voiced their frustration about her on the official subreddit, but it remains to be seen if she’ll drop out of the must-pick tier. At the moment, she offers so much utility and reliable healing that you’d be mad to pick most of the other supports over her.

As one player put it: “Every other hero has moments where they’re not viable and moments when they’re really viable. When will this happen to Ana? It feels like she’s always been the highest-picked hero and never been bad.”

Every single one of Ana’s abilities are best-in-class, and when you’ve got something better than everyone else for almost any situation, why would you need to switch off her?

The difficulty is Ana’s abilities revolve around very rigid mechanics. It’s less about changing damage numbers or healing output, and more about what they actually do.

Right off the bat, she’s got the longest range heals in the game, which can use hitscan, and has a very generous clip size. Sleep Dart is the best crowd control in the game, and can be a guaranteed kill if you or the rest of your team know what you’re doing.

Nanoboost is a S-tier ultimate with so much versatility that whole comps have been built around it, and if all that wasn’t enough, her nade is the only non-ultimate ability in the game to provide anti-heal, making her a support counter in her own right. If you’re a Roadhog player, you know how much this ability hurts.

Ana has very few weak spots and can play at very long ranges, all while being able to three-tap 200hp heroes, or burst them down if she’s willing to use her nade.

Several players theorized that it would take a change to anti-heal as a mechanic on the whole to push Ana out of the top spot.

