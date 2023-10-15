Overwatch 2 players identify the one hero no one wants on their team

Overwatch 2 players have reached a conclusion on which hero they’re most frustrated about having on their team- and it’s a pretty easy guess.

While the core gameplay of Overwatch has always allowed most players to have fun, there are some heroes who have always been more controversial than others. Brigitte was broken on release to the point where her buffs earlier this year caused some players to have flashbacks.

Roadhog and Hanzo, and other “one-shot” heroes have also been under the microscope a lot due to the lack of counterplay that large bursts of damage create.

And fittingly, it’s perhaps the most controversial one-shot hero in the game who’s been crowned as the most frustrating teammate to have: Widowmaker.

Widowmaker branded as least popular Overwatch 2 teammate

One player took to the Overwatch 2 forums to debate the issue of which Hero they were most frustrated by having in their team.

They said: “For me, it’s Widowmaker because 90% of the time she’s contributing nothing to the team fight and it feels like a 4v5 (I’m a tank main). If you wanna play a sniper simulator go play versus AI or something.

“Overwatch is a game with objectives and most Widows just seem to care about picks and then only get 1 or 2 every 3 team fights. I feel like bad Widow mains should just play CoD.”

Strangely, Mercy was another one of the heroes thrown out as a bad teammate, with one player saying: “A bad mercy is just a straight-up loss. Mercy is supposed to be able to counter your team getting picked but the Mercys I deal with always rez in the open and cost us any chance of winning the 4v5.”

