Overwatch 2 players outraged as Genji ultimate gets outhealed by one support

A clip of a Genji player’s ultimate getting easily outhealed by a single support has sparked a massive debate in the Overwatch 2 community.

Balance in Overwatch 2 has and always will be a hot topic amongst players. As various metas come and go, there are bound to be certain Heroes or mechanics that dominate the meta.

However, support has been an extremely powerful role for a long time, to the point where support players have had to defend themselves from accusations that their role is the best in the game.

Article continues after ad

Support leapt from being one of the least popular roles to one of the most popular as players discovered the power of doing damage and healing at the same time, with people playing heroes like Baptiste, Zenyatta, and Illari often having more damage than their DPS players. And that says nothing of the infamous DPS Moira or a Kiriko that can land headshots.

Article continues after ad

But that doesn’t mean heals have gotten any weaker, either. A Genji player by the name of Hiku got laughed at by his teammates when he wasn’t able to kill a single support with his ultimate, leading to a heated debate in the Overwatch 2 community.

Article continues after ad

Overwatch 2 Genji player in shambles after his ult gets outhealed

Though Genji is considered fairly low-tier in the hands of an average player, he can be incredibly strong when piloted by someone who’s an expert at making the most of his mechanics.

Enter Hiku, a self-proclaimed Genji main, went to dive an Ana in the backline with his ultimate. Considering Genji’s a flanker, this is a pretty standard move for him to make. Taking out the supports first is usually ideal, and a Hero like Genji is at his best when he can dive the backline and take them out.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

However, Ana was able to get her heal nade off before she got stunned. That, combined with a Kiriko in her ultimate holding down left click easily outhealed the Genji ultimate. He had no chance of taking out the Ana and essentially wasted his ult.

Though Hiku and other Overwatch 2 players were making jokes about support players coming into the thread to argue that this is balanced, few people actually argued against it. It was mostly just people sympathizing with the plight of a Genji main.

Article continues after ad

All of that said, Genji is deceptively hard to balance. The fact that kills reset his dash could make it so that slightly buffing him could allow him to snowball through the entire enemy team with ease as he resets off kills.

Article continues after ad

However, this Genji clip isn’t the only one that features support players healing through a ludicrous amount of damage.

Another clip from Juzu shows Ana’s nade once again allowing a support to get outhealed through a full well of ammo from an Ashe player on top of the burn and explosion from her Dynamite.

Article continues after ad

It remains to be seen if clips like these push Overwatch 2’s developers to nerf supports, or if they’re fine with two supports being able to 2v1 a DPS. With how delicate the balance of a game like Overwatch is, nerfing supports could create a whole host of new problems.