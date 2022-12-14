Overwatch 2 players blast “pointless” Winter Wonderland event over “recycled” content

Nathan is a Games Writer at Dexerto and Charlie INTEL, primarily covering FIFA and Call of Duty, as well as general gaming news and guides. After leaving university with a degree in Sports Studies and a master's degree in Magazine Journalism, he took on a role as a local news reporter before moving into games media. You can contact Nathan by email at nathan.warby@dexerto.com.

The Overwatch 2 Winter Wonderland event is here just in time for Christmas, but players have hit out at the “depressing” lack of unlockable skins unless you’re willing to pay extra.

On paper, it’s an exciting time to be an Overwatch 2 player. Season 2 has just launched, bringing a new tank to the roaster, and another new hero has been teased by one of the game’s writers.

Winter Wonderland 2022 has also arrived, which is traditionally one of the most popular events on the Overwatch calendar. Fans often look forward to the festive celebrations, as they desperately try and unlock quirky new themed skins for their favorite characters.

However, Overwatch 2 players are less than happy with this year’s Winter Wonderland event, as Blizzard decided to lock most of the best new cosmetics behind another paywall.

In a post on the Overwatch 2 subreddit, user ‘NightRemntOfTheNorth’ called out the developer after realizing that the new Genji and Ramattra skins were only available to buy in the store.

“Why, why do that, why make me not even want to play because it feels pointless?” the player said in their post. “Before the draw of the events was to grind for lootboxes or coins to get the new skins, now it’s that I get to play the winter brawls.

“For Christmas this year we basically get some recycled brawls from years ago and the gift of gawking at skins we have no chance of getting unless we buy them.”

Other Overwatch 2 players seemed to agree that the lack the skins that can be unlocked through gameplay during the Winter Wonderland event has removed any draw to play the game over the holidays.

“Idgaf about events anymore. They’re for the paying customers only,” replied Chikuaani. “No more hype or reason to play during events, so nothing’s pulling me back.”

Some fans also added this is a continuation of the problems that Overwatch 2 has had since launch, after the sequel switched to a free-to-play model.

“Honestly that’s going to be the death of this game for casual players,” said dmgurei. “There’s just zero sense of progression, or of actually earning anything through playing, aside from the absolutely mid Battlepass stuff. Compared to any other game, it’s just not worth it to keep playing.”

Winter Wonderland is usually one of the most anticipated events within the community, but they certainly seem underwhelmed by 2022’s offering. Fans will no doubt be hoping for more unlockable skins to grind for in future Overwatch 2 events.