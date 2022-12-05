Overwatch 2 makes massive Battle Pass changes to unlock Ramattra for free

Michael Gwilliam is a writer at Dexerto based in Ottawa, Ontario. He specializes in Overwatch, Smash, influencers, and Twitch culture. Gwilliam has written for sites across Canada including the Toronto Sun. You can contact him at michael.gwilliam@dexerto.com or on Twitter @TheGwilliam

Blizzard has announced some huge changes coming to Overwatch 2’s Battle Pass in Season 2 to make it way easier to unlock Ramattra on the free track.

Overwatch 2’s newest tank, Ramattra, is set to finally release on December 6, but only players who pay for the premium Battle Pass can unlock him right away. Now, Blizzard is making some changes.

Previously, players on the free BP would have had to grind to level 55 to unlock the latest tank hero, but the devs have announced that it’s going to be easier than anticipated thanks to some updates.

In a social media post, Overwatch 2 Game Director Aaron Keller revealed huge changes are coming to the Battle Pass that will be exciting for both free and premium players.

Blizzard Overwatch’s new tank will be much easier to unlock.

According to Aaron Keller, after reviewing feedback from Season 1, Ramattra will be moved from level 55 of the Battle Pass to level 45.

This is quite a significant update because it means players will be able to get their hands on the Omnic tank much sooner. Plus, these other changes will make leveling up a breeze.

“[We’re] making a few more weekly challenges easier to complete,” Keller added.

Players can earn plenty of Battle Pass XP by completing weekly challenges, so if they’re even easier than before, getting to level 45 should be very doable.

It’s not clear exactly what challenges are being modified, but we won’t have long to wait as Overwatch 2 Season 2 kicks off on December 6.