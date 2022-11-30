Overwatch 2 Winter Wonderland 2022: Christmas event date, exclusive skins, more

Eleni is a Melbourne-based journalist. She covers gaming and TV and Movies for Dexerto and is a regular on gaming radio show Player One SYN. A big Nintendo fan (with a Triforce tattoo to prove it), she is also passionate about covering Queer and female representation. Contact Eleni at eleni.thomas@dexerto.com

Overwatch 2’s first Winter Wonderland event will be kicking off this festive season. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming Christmas special from skins to any other new content.

Having launched earlier this year, Overwatch 2’s holiday events already kicked off with the recent Halloween special, Junkenstein’s Revenge. With Christmas coming up however, the Overwatch community will be able to dive into the next addition of the Winter Wonderland event.

Not much is known about Overwatch 2’s Christmas event yet. As a result, we’ve gathered everything we know so far and everything you need to know about the upcoming Winter Wonderland Overwatch 2 event.

Article continues after ad

Contents

Blizzard Winter Wonderland usually takes the Overwatch community by storm, and 2022 will be no different.

At the time of writing, Overwatch 2’s Winter Wonderland is set to kick off on December 13, 2022.

It is scheduled to run for less than a month and will be finishing up on January 4, 2023.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Winter Wonderland skins & cosmetics: What exclusives are coming to the event?

Many of the details for the upcoming Christmas event are still yet to be announced. However, a recent tweet from the official Overwatch account teases at least one new skin coming players way.

The image for the new Winter Wonderland event includes hero Brigitte. She is decked out in a snowy blue ensemble, indicating she will be getting a special Winter skin. Last year, the Winter Wonderland event offered up eight special skins. Time will tell if this year’s version of the event follows suit.

Article continues after ad

Be sure to check back in with this page as we update it regularly with all the latest news about the upcoming Winter Wonderland event.