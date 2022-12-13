Overwatch 2 writer reveals teasers for future hero hidden in new maps

Michael Gwilliam is a writer at Dexerto based in Ottawa, Ontario. He specializes in Overwatch, Smash, influencers, and Twitch culture. Gwilliam has written for sites across Canada including the Toronto Sun. You can contact him at michael.gwilliam@dexerto.com or on Twitter @TheGwilliam

Overwatch 2’s Lead Narrative Designer Gavin Jurgens-Fyhrie is already teasing the next hero joining the roster and says that hints can be found on existing maps.

Ramattra may be just a week old, but that isn’t stopping the Overwatch 2 devs from already sharing some interesting tidbits about the identity of the next hero.

During a recent interview with Polygon, Jurgens-Fyhrie explained that devs are “teasing a future hero based on some stuff in Esperança” and hinted that voice lines from New York’s Midtown map would contain some clues.

So, what could they be? While there’s no concrete answer yet, fans have done some digging and we might already have some answers from both New York and Portugal.

Article continues after ad

New Overwatch 2 hero teased on Esperança & Midtown

One of the first things players might notice is that Esperança contains a painting of McCloud – a concept character that fans might be familiar with.

The painting, however, seems to be very on the nose and if McCloud really is the new hero, having him right there in the open could be too easy.

It’s also not clear how a seemingly Scottish hero would fit into the Midtown references, so let’s evaluate those.

As noted by Overwatch enthusiast Hazelet, the firefighter building has multiple radio announcements with one mentioning “smoke seeping from a manhole cover,” which could be connected to trains being delayed.

Article continues after ad

Plus, in the Grand Central Station, an announcement states: “Due to Track Malfunctions, departures to New Phoenix have been indefinitely delayed.” However, New Phoenix is nowhere to be found on the departures sign.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

That said, Jurgens-Fyhrie recently stated that there are “definitely” details in the NY map he hasn’t seen anyone catch and noted that some seemingly throwaway details serve greater importance.

New Overwatch 2 faction discovered?

Back when Esperança was first revealed, fellow Overwatch player Laurence found hints that could point to a faction and hero.

The player noted that a wall surrounding the map was made up of hexagons, which can also be found in a room and the logo for a potential new group known as The Collective which built the wall due to climate change.

Article continues after ad

Two of their potential members are seen in a painting on the map: Cláudio and Hector Martins.

Could the smoke coming out of the manhole on Midtown be related to this new faction? We’ll have to wait and see.

The next Overwatch 2 hero is still quite a long way out, coming in Season 4, but until then, we’ll have ample time to explore existing maps and find more hints relating to their identity.