Overwatch 2 devs make big content pledge and amid update concerns

The Overwatch 2 beta has finally been officially announced and the developers are making some big promises about ongoing content as the original game struggled with updates since the sequel was announced.

Blizzard shocked Overwatch fans on March 10 by revealing a closed beta has begun with others having a chance to join in come April.

In the announcement, Overwatch Game Director Aaron Keller revealed a lot of new information about the beta and how things will change going forward regarding updates and the plan to keep fans invested.

Needless to say, there’s a lot of skepticism about the new game and if the team can deliver, but the devs are taking responsibility for their deafening silence.

Overwatch devs apologize for lack of communication

“We recognize that we haven’t communicated well having kept you up to date and honestly, we let you down when it comes to delivering Overwatch content,” Keller said. “We hear you and we’re committed to more continual updates on all things Overwatch 2.”

According to Keller, the new goal is to make sure that Overwatch 2 is a “living game” to give players exciting content on a regular basis – something he admitted the team didn’t do with the original.

By decoupling the PvE from the sequel, Overwatch 2’s PvP will be available to players sooner, which includes new features and a ping system.

Overwatch 2 devs promise big content changes

“Today’s change and approach enables us to deliver frequent PvP content to the live game with the goal of far exceeding Overwatch’s previous rate of content release and making the live game the most dynamic and vibrant PvP experience,” he added.

Furthermore, Blizzard President Mike Ybarra echoed the statement saying, “we realize our content and communication has missed expectations. That changes going forward.”

To those who’ve asked about #Overwatch2, we’re shifting plans to get it into your hands sooner. Thanks to our players for always guiding our path forward. We realize our content and communication has missed expectations. That changes going forward. Beta sign-ups are now open. https://t.co/5UHtzUx4yy — Mike Ybarra (@Qwik) March 10, 2022

As for what the new content might be down the line, later in the year, there will be more Overwatch 2 beta tests that will include new heroes, features, and maps.

Only time will tell if the devs can make good on their promise and if the errors made from a lack of Overwatch updates are fully rectified when the sequel’s closed beta gets underway.