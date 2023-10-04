Overwatch 2 reveals full Sombra rework: New Virus ability, Translocator changes, more

The Overwatch 2 devs have finally revealed the full Sombra rework that will completely change how players use the stealthy hacker hero.

Sombra received a slew of changes during her time in Overwatch 1 and the same can now be said for OW2 with the team at Blizzard introducing a new ability to the mix as well as a series of revamps to her kit.

After first teasing the new Sombra on social media, the Overwatch 2 developers dropped a ton of info in a blog post on October 4 going over all the changes in greater detail.

In addition to the new Virus ability, Sombra’s entire kit is being modified with a new passive ability, Stealth, and her Translocator now being more of an engagement tool rather than an escape option.

Blizzard Sombra’s full rework has been revealed.

Full Sombra rework details revealed for Overwatch 2 Season 7

Arriving in the Season 7 patch on October 10, the devs explained that Sombra’s Opportunist passive had been replaced with a new version called Stealth that starts when the hacker isn’t taking damage or using abilities.

This is because her existing Stealth ability is being replaced with Virus, a skill-shot projectile that deals damage over time to targets it hits, as well as double damage to a target that had already been hacked.

Meanwhile, her Translocator will now teleport her to wherever it is thrown instantly, meaning that once Sombra commits to a target, she’s going to be more vulnerable and not escape as easy as she did previously.

It’s not clear if Hack will retain its feature where enemies hacked by Sombra take more damage, but it should be noted that balance tuning changes are coming to Machine Pistol, Hack, and EMP.

The devs reiterated that this rework is designed to keep Sombra’s identity while making her more committed to foes she targets. We’ll see how effective these modifications are as Season 7 kicks off.

Later in Season 7, players can also expect a big Roadhog rework to arrive mid-way through, so while there won’t be a new hero until Season 8, we’re getting treated to some very big character upgrades.

For more on Overwatch 2, keep it locked to Dexerto.