Overwatch 2 devs reveal Sombra, Winston, Doomfist buffs & more in S8 patch

With Overwatch 2 Season 8 imminent, Blizzard has shared a preview outlining buffs and other changes for heroes such as Sombra and Winston.

Blizzard aims to unleash Overwatch 2 Season 8 on Tuesday, December 5 across all platforms. The new seasonal update will most notably introduce players to Mauga, a Tank hero packing two huge miniguns.

Major Battle Pass changes sit on the horizon, too, which longtime fans hope will improve upon the established experience.

Interestingly, a few other changes are in the works as well. And some of them will see fan-favorite heroes receive noteworthy buffs and balance-related adjustments.

Article continues after ad

Overwatch 2 Season 8 hero buffs and nerfs detailed

In a Director’s Take blog post, Blizzard outlined the balance changes that players can expect once Season 8 officially drops. Overwatch-dedicated Twitter user Overwatch Calvary summarized the post’s key points, specifically drawing into the changes affecting a wide range of characters.

Article continues after ad

For example, Doomfist’s Meteor Strike will regenerate health at 75 health per second in Season 8. In addition, his Ultimate cost will undergo an increase. Winston’s Tesla Cannon will ignore armor damage reduction.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Other balance changes may upset some players since some characters will receive nerfs next season. Brigette’s Whip Shot, for instance, will have its damage reduced from 80 to 70.

Responses to the above post indicate many Overwatch 2 are already pleased with the Season 8 buffs. Wrote one person about the increased damage on Tracer’s Pulse Pistols: “Tracer is so back.”

Several others were instantly dismayed upon reading about the Brigette nerf. “Brig nerf hurts,” someone replied with a sad face emoji. A few people seem to be celebrating the change, though. “Reads one such comment: “tracer buff and brig nerf? might be the best update so far in ow2.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Suffice it to say, the hype for Overwatch 2’s eighth season continues to build.