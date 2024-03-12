How to get Cowboy Bebop collab skins in Overwatch 2

With Season 9’s mid-season patch coming, the Overwatch 2 x Cowboy Bebop collab is also arriving, so here is all you need to know on how to get the crossover skins.

Overwatch 2 is no stranger to crossovers, with a major one in 2023 in the form of One Punch Man that caught many players off-guard. And the devs are returning with yet another left-field anime collab with Cowboy Bebop.

And as it fast approaches with Season 9’s mid-season update on March 12, it’s best to know how you can get the collab skins if you’re planning on purchasing them.

So here is a guide on how to get the Overwatch 2 x Cowboy Bebop collab skins in-game.

How to get Overwatch 2 x Cowboy Bebop collabl skins

To get the majority of the skins, you will need to purchase them in the in-game store. The bundle for sale can be found in the store, which includes Faye Valentine Ashe, Spike Spiegel Cassidy, Jet Black Mauga, and Ed Sombra, among other cosmetics.

Here is a step-by-step guide on how to buy the skins:

Boot up Overwatch 2

Open the in-game store

Choose your preferred bundle

Confirm the transaction

Of course, since the bundles cost Overwatch Coins, you’ll need to make sure you have the correct amount. Generally, individual skin bundles cost 2500 for each character.

However, the devs have yet to reveal how much a mega bundle of the characters will cost on this occasion. We will update you with that information when the update goes live.

Luckily for players, if you don’t feel like shelling out the money to get one of the skins, the Ein Wrecking Ball skin will be free for players to get through challenges. We will update you here for the details of the challenges.