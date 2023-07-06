Overwatch 2 fans demand full-length anime series after Genesis short debut

Overwatch 2 players were left wanting more after the debut of the first episode of Genesis, a three-part anime short, and hope to get a full-length series.

Ever since Overwatch’s release, fans have been eager to see what Blizzard could do to advance the game’s story and it seemed like an anime series was a no-brainer.

The Overwatch animated shorts have been a big hit for years now, but Blizzard hasn’t pulled the trigger on a multi-part series until recently with Genesis, which contains a small batch of five-minute episodes.

Following the debut episode that serves as an introduction to the Omnic crisis leading to the formation of Overwatch, fans were blown away, but they weren’t exactly big fans of the short run time.

Overwatch 2 players want full-length anime

Shortly after the premier of Genesis Part One: Dawn, fans took to social media to urge Blizzard to do something bigger with the IP.

“Overwatch Genesis was just getting good then it stopped!” moaned Twitch streamer Joystick.

“I really can’t wait to see more from the Overwatch Genesis mini-series, but why does it have to be so short?” echoed support legend ML7.

Others couldn’t help but compare the Overwatch anime to other game series, complaining how LoL’s Arcane and Cyberpunk Edgerunners were superior.

“We could have had a full-blown series like Arcane or Cyberpunk, but instead we get this documentary-styled snooze-fest. Like imagine a series with overwatch members going out on missions, joking around with each other while teaming up with outlaws and fighting talon or something,” slammed another.

Reddit users also agreed, remarking on how the episode was too short, but they hoped that Blizzard would consider a larger series after this.

Blizzard Entertainment A full Overwatch 2 anime may still be in the cards.

Luckily, players might be in luck. Back in 2020, it was reported that Nick van Dyk, co-president of Activision Blizzard Studios stated that he “developed and sold an animated series based on Blizzard’s Overwatch franchise” along with an anime-styled Diablo Netflix show.

So far, neither series has been officially announced, but if Genesis is a sign of things to come, along with the release of Overwatch 2’s PvE content, we may finally get the Overwatch anime we’ve all been waiting for.