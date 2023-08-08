Overwatch 2 players split on which Hero should get animated short next

Animated shorts have proven to be quite popular in Overwatch 2. So much so that the game’s dedicated fanbase is after more, and has been arguing among themselves to justify who should get the next one following Sojourn’s recent smash-hit film.

Lore is an essential part of many game franchises. The foundation of gameplay, maps, and characters themselves are typically built on the premise of historical events. This is why Kiriko was able to transition to Overwatch 2 and the series as a whole so seamlessly.

These shorts have continued in OW2 as well. Most recently, Sojourn was given the honor of a dedicated, short animated film ahead of the monumental Overwatch 2 Season 6 Invasion launch. With the dust beginning to settle, excitable Overwatch 2 fans are already pleading their case for their favorite Heroes to get the ‘short’ treatment.

Which Overwatch 2 Hero should get the next animated short?

A hot Overwatch 2 subreddit topic really got the dialog underway. Why? because Reddit user felixxw1 said: “Who would you like to see get an animated short next? My choice is Symmetra.”

Symmetra is a popular Damage Hero and we also know how old she is too. Satya Vaswani is her real name and is an expert in controlling hard light. But the OP believes she has lots of stories to tell: “I think an animated short of her discovering Vishkar’s secret would be interesting (especially as she’s already starting to doubt them). Maybe leads her to join Overwatch? Maybe include Lucio too? Plus with hard light, we could see her create pretty much anything in the short.”

Another commenter also offered an explanation of why Symmetra would be a great pick. “Symmetra is my sleeper pick too, even with full main bias. While some other users agreed too, the conversation pool began to open up. “Symmetra is directly connected to Lucio, Zenyatta, and Lifeweaver. A cinematic revolving around Symmetra turning on Vishkar can easily incorporate all 3 as major influences that helped uncloud her judgment of Vishkar.”

On the other hand, other OW2 names were deemed just as worthy. “Where is the damn Zen lore. Show me what Zen did before the war” exclaimed one user, and another said: “Something about Talon. Baptiste, Sigma, Doomfist, maybe Mauga, or other unknown Talon members. We’ve known far more about them than we already did when ‘Infiltration’ came out nearly 7 years ago.”

Many other comments also chipped away at the conversation with Moira, Lucio, and Mercy all being suggested too. For now, it’s in the hands of Blizzard and its creative team. Until then, we’ll have to sit back and see what story unfolds – especially with calls for a full Overwatch 2 anime series.