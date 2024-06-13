Overwatch 2 pays tribute to Kamen Rider in Season 11’s Super Mega Ultrawatch

Overwatch 2 is paying tribute to Kamen Rider and Super Sentai with Season 11’s theme and event, Super Mega Ultrawatch.

When it comes to anime, it’s quite clear Overwatch’s devs are huge fans. The first big collaboration Overwatch 2 received was the One Punch Man event, and just recently in Season 9 came the Cowboy Bebop skins.

Add to that the plethora of anime references and even a Neon Genesis Evangelion nod in a Battle Pass skin, it’s obvious team four are certified otakus.

Now with Season 11 in the sights for players, the devs have revealed the upcoming season’s theme, and it’s a continuation of Overwatch’s love for anime.

Article continues after ad

With the season announced to be launching on June 17, and the event launching on June 20, the Super Mega Ultrawatch event will be Season 11’s theme and event, paying tribute to Kamen Rider and Super Sentai.

This isn’t the first time Overwatch has referenced Super Sentai and Kamen Rider, with Genji getting two skins that were based on Sentais and Riders with Soldier 76 also getting one.

Article continues after ad

Now it seems the devs are going all in with their tribute, creating an entire event just for it.

With the released teaser, we know that Genji, Reaper, Sojourn, Cassidy, Ana, and Wrecking Ball will be getting skins for the event.

Article continues after ad

The teaser too pays tribute to Sentai and Kamen Rider as shows, complete with the over-the-top narration that was prevalent in children’s programs, flashy editing with plenty of lightning effects, and a logo reminiscent of shows like it.

Not much else was shown in the teaser other than the Season’s theme, however, Overwatch’s Season 11 trailer is set to premiere on June 17.

Although fans were disappointed at Overwatch’s no-show at the recent Xbox Showcase, the devs promised they were “cooking” something up for Season 11, so perhaps we’ll see it once the trailer drops.