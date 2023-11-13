Overwatch Producer weighs in on OW2 Netflix anime series possibility

An Overwatch anime series has been a hot topic in the community with players urging Blizzard to adapt its story into a Netflix show and the devs have finally responded.

The Overwatch 2 story is moving forward in-game with the release of PvE missions, but Blizzard has used multiple ways to expand its universe.

In addition to short stories, novels, comics and animated shorts, the Overwatch devs also launched a short YouTube mini-series leading up to the Invasion PvE content in Season 6, but fans have been begging for more.

During a recent interview, Executive Producer Jared Neuss opened up about Overwatch getting a Netflix anime the same way Cyberpunk and Castlevania did, but his response may not be the one players as looking for.

Blizzard Entertainment There is a lot more Overwatch 2 story content on the way.

Blizzard has “discussed” an Overwatch 2 anime series

Speaking with GameSpot, Neuss confirmed that Blizzard has spoken about an Overwatch Netflix anime series, but the game remains the team’s highest priority.

“If you could imagine literally any idea for what we could do with this world, I guarantee we have discussed it. For us, there is no ceiling on the directions that we could go with these characters in this world. Right now, what we’re focused on is just continuing to iterate on Overwatch 2, and making Overwatch 2 the best game that it can be,” Neuss said.

So while a full Overwatch anime hasn’t been confirmed just yet, Neuss further noted that the devs are experimenting with different ways to tell stories in 2024.

“You’ll see, going into next year, that we’re going to try more new stuff. And hopefully, at some point soon, we’ll get to talk more about what that stuff looks like,” he added. “But I don’t really see an end in sight to the number of things that we can do with the world. And we have a ton of great ideas.”

We’ll have to wait and see exactly what the team has planned, especially with more PvE content coming in 2024 following Invasion’s cliffhanger ending. In the meantime, fans will have quite a bit of in-game content to get excited about.

Season 8 will introduce the long-awaited tank hero Mauga while Season 9 will feature a ranked play revamp.

For more Overwatch 2 news, keep it locked to Dexerto.