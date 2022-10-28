Overwatch 2 devs confirm leaked midseason patch delay, promise quicker updates

Michael Gwilliam is a writer at Dexerto based in Ottawa, Ontario. He specializes in Overwatch, Smash, influencers, and Twitch culture. Gwilliam has written for sites across Canada including the Toronto Sun. You can contact him at [email protected] or on Twitter @TheGwilliam

The Overwatch 2 developers have confirmed that a leaked midseason patch was delayed and explained what players can expect from future big updates.

Earlier this month, leaked patch notes for the Overwatch League playoffs surfaced, leading fans to assume that they would be coming to the live game soon, but those hopes were dashed in a developer blog.

Overwatch 2 players will be stuck waiting until November 15 for the mid-season patch to go live with a slew of changes to some of the game’s more menacing heroes such as Sombra and Zarya.

In a blog post followed by a Twitter Spaces discussion, the developers revealed that the leaked patch notes were accurate, but they wanted the update to go live sooner.

The devs explained that D.Va, Zarya, Sombra, Genji, and even Kiriko would be getting nerfed with the newest support getting her Swift Step invulnerability duration reduced from 0.4 to 0.25 seconds.

Lead Hero Designer Alec Dawson said that the upcoming patch is technically “minor” and fans can expect a lot more for Season 2 where there will be a “major” patch.

Blizzard Entertainment D.Va will be among the heroes nerfed in an upcoming patch.

Additionally, he noted that going forward, the plan is to have these updates go live around halfway through the season (about four weeks after the season’s start) but this one will be implemented slightly later.

“We wanted to get this even earlier at some point, but usually this would be four weeks in,” he explained.

Unfortunately, it seems like there’s even a possibility of a further delay. In the blog post, the devs said their “current goal is to deploy these changes in an upcoming update on November 15th, 2022. Should that plan change, we will be sure to update you.”

As for what we can see in Season 2, Alec teased some big Doomfist buffs to his punching power and some potential nerfs to Sojourn’s ability to one-shot heroes across the map.

Blizzard Entertainment The devs explained how they plan to buff Doomfist.

The devs promise more information about next season’s balance changes will be revealed later on. Season 2 is set to launch in December with a new hero, map, and a lot of updates, so there’s bound to be a lot to discuss in the weeks ahead.

Until then, be sure to keep it locked to Dexerto for all the latest Overwatch 2 news.