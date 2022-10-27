xQc rages at Overwatch 2 devs for not nerfing Zarya: “Fix your f**king game!”

Michael Gwilliam is a writer at Dexerto based in Ottawa, Ontario. He specializes in Overwatch, Smash, influencers, and Twitch culture. Gwilliam has written for sites across Canada including the Toronto Sun. You can contact him at [email protected] or on Twitter @TheGwilliam

Twitch streamer Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel unleashed his primal rage on the Overwatch 2 devs not patching the game, demanding they nerf Zarya as more players abuse the powerful tank hero.

Overwatch 2 has been out for a few weeks now and while players have been enjoying the game, fans have been eager for a new leaked balance patch to go live with rumored nerfs to Zarya, Sombra and other overtuned characters.

Many players suspected that the leaked balance changes would go live with the Halloween Terror event, but when the patch came in, there wasn’t a single nerf to any of the game’s heroes.

Alas, during an October 26 broadcast, former OWL pro xQc was forced to contend with an enemy Zarya that pushed him over the edge and now he’s demanding they implement a fix.

xQc blasts Overwatch 2 devs amid balance concerns

While queuing DPS as Cassidy, the cowboy hero formerly known as McCree, the french Canadian voiced his frustration with the enemy team “abusing” Zarya and Sombra.

“Both characters need to be hot fixed! I’m not even kidding. They are f**king broken,” he huffed.

In Overwatch 2, both heroes received reworks for the 5v5 format with Zarya having two bubbles that last two and a half seconds while Sombra can hack while invisible and deal more damage to hacked targets.

The leaked patch notes state that Zarya would be getting a nerf to her bubble duration and Sombra would be doing less damage, but so far, the update is reportedly only live on the OWL practice server.

“Fix the game, it’s not that f**king hard,” xQc blasted. “Fix the game, holy fuck! The bubble lasts two and a half seconds, that’s five seconds of up time! That’s so busted! Man, how hard can it be to fix the game?”

Apparently, it must be very hard, because fans are still waiting on OW2’s first big balance patch, which may only go live during the midway point of the season.

It’s not known if there are some issues on Blizzard’s end with implementing hero updates at the moment, but until it’s added, players will be forced to deal with overpowered Zaryas dominating their ranked games.