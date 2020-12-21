Overwatch 2 Amazon listing might hint at late 2021 release date

A new listing for an Overwatch art book on Amazon could hint at a late 2021 release date for the highly anticipated sequel, details about which have been kept tightly under wraps so far.

Everyone and their grandma is currently waiting for any kind of news at all on Overwatch 2, not to mention an actual release date the next installment.

Ever since it was announced at BlizzCon 2019, Jeff and the Blizzard development team have been sticking to a strict, monk-like radio silence policy on everything about the new game, but thanks to a new Overwatch art book posting on Amazon shared by Overwatch insider Naeri, we might finally have a clue at when it will be releasing.

In the listing for “The Art of Overwatch, Volume 2” one of the bullets in the description says that a “Sneak peek at Overwatch 2” is included in the book. There are two major possibilities here, and we’ll go through the best-case scenario first.

Obviously, what we all want this to be is a simple input error, and it’s just showing a “Sneak peek” at the behind-the-scenes of the new game, which is already out by October 2021, when the book releases.

The other option, which hopefully isn’t the case for all of us who have been patiently waiting, is that Overwatch 2 will be coming out after the book drops, possibly in November or for the 2021 holiday season — which means practically another year of waiting around.

To make things even more frustrating, there’s no way to tell which of these is more likely to be true. The term “sneak peek” is usually used for previews and the like, and not often for things that have already come out, but it’s important to note that, at this point, this is all just speculation.

We will be getting more information about Overwatch 2, including a potential release date, when BlizzCon finally happens in early 2021 after being cancelled in 2020 due to ongoing events.

So, no matter if this Amazon posting is hinting at the release window or not, it doesn’t change the fact that we’ll have plenty of time to wait. At least we have the ongoing Winter Wonderland event to keep us entertained for a few more weeks at least.