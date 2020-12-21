Logo
Gaming

Overwatch 2 Amazon listing might hint at late 2021 release date

Published: 21/Dec/2020 1:08 Updated: 21/Dec/2020 2:00

by Bill Cooney
Blizzard Entertainment

Share

A new listing for an Overwatch art book on Amazon could hint at a late 2021 release date for the highly anticipated sequel, details about which have been kept tightly under wraps so far.

Everyone and their grandma is currently waiting for any kind of news at all on Overwatch 2, not to mention an actual release date the next installment.

Ever since it was announced at BlizzCon 2019, Jeff and the Blizzard development team have been sticking to a strict, monk-like radio silence policy on everything about the new game, but thanks to a new Overwatch art book posting on Amazon shared by Overwatch insider Naeri, we might finally have a clue at when it will be releasing.

@OverwatchNaeri/Twitter
The listing for the second Overwatch art book on Amazon could be a clue to the game’s release date.

In the listing for “The Art of Overwatch, Volume 2” one of the bullets in the description says that a “Sneak peek at Overwatch 2” is included in the book. There are two major possibilities here, and we’ll go through the best-case scenario first.

Obviously, what we all want this to be is a simple input error, and it’s just showing a “Sneak peek” at the behind-the-scenes of the new game, which is already out by October 2021, when the book releases.

The other option, which hopefully isn’t the case for all of us who have been patiently waiting, is that Overwatch 2 will be coming out after the book drops, possibly in November or for the 2021 holiday season — which means practically another year of waiting around.

To make things even more frustrating, there’s no way to tell which of these is more likely to be true. The term “sneak peek” is usually used for previews and the like, and not often for things that have already come out, but it’s important to note that, at this point, this is all just speculation.

Overwatch fans are getting more and more fed up with ever-growing playlist queue times.
Blizzard Entertainment
Fans should find out more about Overwatch 2 during BlizzCon in early 2021.

We will be getting more information about Overwatch 2, including a potential release date, when BlizzCon finally happens in early 2021 after being cancelled in 2020 due to ongoing events.

So, no matter if this Amazon posting is hinting at the release window or not, it doesn’t change the fact that we’ll have plenty of time to wait. At least we have the ongoing Winter Wonderland event to keep us entertained for a few more weeks at least.

Call of Duty

Octane reveals CDL “sleeper” XM4 Black Ops Cold War loadout

Published: 21/Dec/2020 2:01

by Brad Norton
Octane playing Black Ops Cold War
YouTube: Octane / Treyarch

Share

Black Ops Cold War Octane

Following recent nerfs to the Krig 6 and the AK-47, new Assault Rifles have been tested at the pro-level in Black Ops Cold War and Sam ‘Octane’ Larew has revealed his optimal loadout.

Since the release of Black Ops Cold War, afew ARs immediately shot to the top of the pack. Both the Krig 6 and the AK-47 were early frontrunners as a meta was established in professional scrims and public lobbies.

The huge Season One update on December 16 scaled these two popular rifles back, however. Now, “every single AR is being tested at the pro level,” Octane outlined in a December 18 video.

With six weapons to test, every gun is getting its moment in the spotlight. Though there’s one that could be the next meta weapon, according to the Seattle Surge pro: “the XM4 is the sleeper.”

Black Ops Cold War gunsmith
Treyarch
The XM4 may be the first AR unlocked in Black Ops Cold War but it certainly packs a punch.

The very first AR unlocked in Treyarch’s new release packs quite a punch. It was always a strong option, though other weapons simply outclassed it early into the game. “The Krig and the AK were so heavily outclassing every other AR,” Octane said

Though the “XM4 wasn’t bad, it just wasn’t as good” at that point in time. “Now that there’s been some changes, the M4 is starting to creep up.”

It boasts a well-balanced rate of fire with decent accuracy and stopping power to boot. It’s not the type of AR to excel in any one area, but it’s a well-rounded option that can go toe to toe against the best in its class, according to Octane.

Black Ops Cold War gameplay with Octane.
YouTube: Octane
The XM4 has already seen play in pro-level practice as anew meta emerges.

To start things off, the weapon is so easy to control, Octane doesn’t even equip a muzzle. “I think with this setup, the recoil is 100% fine.” Moreover, there’s no need for a faster reload with a certain magazine, or even a need to improve hip fire accuracy.

What should be prioritized in the Barrel. There are two viable options here that can be interchanged. Octane runs with 13.7 Extended for its bullet velocity, though you “can use the 13.7 Takedown” as well.

“Even though it’s the XM4, at distance, it doesn’t feel that great.” Using these attachments will help keep you in the fight at a longer range.

Octane’s XM4 loadout in Black Ops Cold War

  • Optic: Millstop Reflex
  • Muzzle:
  • Barrel: 13.7 Extended / 13.7 Takedown
  • Body:
  • Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip
  • Magazine:
  • Handle: Airborne Elastic Wrap
  • Stock: Raider Pad

For the final few attachments, these should come as no surprise. The Field Agent Grip, Airborne Elastic Wrap, and Raider Pad are all “staples” for an AR, Octane explained. The pros heavily outweigh the cons, so these should be instantly picked for any new AR loadout.

“I do believe the XM4 will be used,” he added. “Every pro team has been trying it out.” So if you’re looking for a unique AR setup in Black Ops Cold War, look no further than the starting weapon. With these attachments, you could be on your way to pro-level gameplay in no time.

While it won’t be viable in pro play, here’s our optimal Gunfighter XM4 loadout to get the most out of the weapon.