Fun Overwatch glitch takes players from Kanezaka to Hanamura

Published: 18/Dec/2020 11:46

by Lauren Bergin
Sombra Kanezaka Overwatch
Blizzard Entertainment

Sombra

With the introduction of the new deathmatch map Kanezaka into Overwatch, players have been exploring every inch of the map. One clever Sombra player though has found a glitch that transports players to Hanamura. 

Overwatch fans have long been awaiting a new map. With the last core map (Havana) dropping in 2019, the announcement that a new map, Kanezaka, was coming to the game was met with a lot of hype.

Even although the map is only available for Free For All Deathmatches, the Japanese inspired town is full of fun alleyways to explore, and even features an adorable cat cafe. We can imagine Brigitte chilling there with her loveable fluffballs.

One player has managed to find a glitch in the Kanezaka matrix though, and has used a fun little Sombra trick to explore a little more than Blizzard perhaps intended.

Kanezaka Cat Cafe Overwatch
Blizzard Entertainment
Kanezaka’s cat cafe is only one of the maps many highlights.

Kanezaka glitch takes you to Hanamura

When you’re not dodging through the back alleys and causing havoc, one player has found a little trick that takes Sombra off of the Kanezaka map and, well, into Hanamura.

Reddit user Har1eKing is seen tossing Sombra’s translocator through a gap positioned to the left of the town’s ramen bar’s entrance. One they’ve jumped back to her teleporter’s position, they then throw a series of translocators upwards through the leaves of the cherry blossom tree that frames the background.

Eventually landing on what appears to be the back end of Shimada Castle, or Hanamura’s imfamous B-Site, they then use the trick once again to follow along the temple’s wall and land on a rock which is suspended in mid air.

Not only do they get a beautiful view of Overwatch’s Japanese skyline, but of just how much work Blizzard really put into their map designs.

Now entering Hanamur… Wait a minute… from r/Overwatch

So, if you fancy channeling your inner Indiana Sombra, this is definitely the trick for you.

While it takes a while to accomplish the result is well worth it. You can flex your translocator skills on other Sombras, as well as getting the perfect view of Hanamura.

Make sure you do it soon though, because Blizzard may eventually plug this cheeky little hole in the Overwatch matrix!

Apex Legends trick shows players aren’t always safe behind cover

Published: 18/Dec/2020 11:32

by Alex Garton
Apex Legends Season 7

An Apex Legends trick has revealed why players can often die behind cover and it looks like Respawn designed it to work that way.

After an intense gunfight in Apex Legends, it can often be difficult to identify how you died to an opponent. It’s not uncommon to see Apex players complaining about how they shouldn’t have died, particularly when they were behind cover.

In most FPS’s, areas of cover completely shelter a player and force an enemy to push to guarantee the kill. However, Respawn has taken a slightly different approach, giving enemy players the chance to shoot through cover if their aim is incredibly accurate.

Respawn Entertainment
Apex Legends’ Season 7 update went live on November 4.

Apex trick demonstrates why players die behind cover

A thread posted to the Apex Legends subreddit has revealed Respawn’s choice to allow players to shoot through certain cover objects if they’re accurate enough.

The video displays a player with a sniper taking down an enemy Lifeline while they’re behind a set of boxes on the Olympus map. At a glance, the bullet seemingly penetrates the boxes and leads to the kill. However, when you look closely, you’ll realize Respawn have added small gaps in the boxes to reward players who have perfect aim.

This is a trick that you’ll want to remember when attempting to kill an opponent behind cover. Of course, not every cover object in Apex has a gap to shoot through, but it could be the difference-maker in one of your future gunfights.

If anyone needs to know – you CAN shoot through those boxes from r/apexlegends

In a game where restoring your health and shields basically resets a fight, it makes sense players should have the opportunity to finish off enemies behind cover.

It’s detailed map design choices like these that give players the opportunity to shine and land incredible shots. Fingers crossed Respawn continues to add features like this in the future.