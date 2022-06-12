New Overwatch 2 skins revealed: D.Va, Ashe, and more

In addition to an official release date, and the big reveal of Junker Queen, we also saw a ton of new skins for our favorite heroes during the Overwatch 2 trailer at the Xbox games event. Here’s all the new skins.

June 12 was one of the biggest days for Overwatch 2 news in years, as we got an official release date, found out the game would be going free-to-play, and were introduced to the Junker Queen.

On top of all of that though, we also got a look at a ton of new skins, including new OW 2 base cosmetics for D.Va, Ana, and Symmetra. Here’s a rundown of what was included.

Advertisement

D.Va Overwatch 2 skin revealed

Out of all of the new cosmetics revealed during the new trailer, D.Va.s definitely stood out, as fans of the tank have been wondering for ages what she would look like in Overwatch 2.

She’s now got more armor, a ponytail, and her MEKA has been given an updated look that features more white, with pink making up the highlights.

It’s like Christmas came early for D.Va players, but one glaring issue we hope gets fixed is the “Champion e-sports” written on her MEKA. Blizzard should be aware it’s “esports,” but overall that’s a minor blemish on an otherwise amazing update to everyone’s favorite tank.

Advertisement

Symmetra Overwatch 2 skin revealed

Symmetra also had her new Overwatch 2 skin unveiled as well, and while it’s not as massive a change as D.Va, it is a nice update to her original, base skin.

Her headgear has received a minor upgrade, but besides a little more bling on her neck and arms, this skin is really just an updated version of her original skin, in line with other Overwatch 2 cosmetics we’ve seen — but that’s not a bad thing!

Sombra and Doomfist Overwatch 2 Founder’s Pack skins

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Overwatch (@playoverwatch)

Following the new trailer’s premier, Overwatch posted two new Epic skins on Instagram for Doomfist and Sombra.

Doomfist is rocking a camo colorway with a military hat in his skin called “General Doomfist.” Meanwhile Sombra is decked out as a fool for her “Jester” skin — which will be very fitting for all those players who main her (we kid, sort of).

Advertisement

Other new Overwatch 2 skins — Ana teased, arctic skins

In addition to the full reveals above we also got a number of teasers for skins coming to Overwatch 2, this includes Ana’s new base skin, but also arctic/polar versions for several heroes too.

First up is Ana, who had 2 previews of her new Overwatch 2 skin, but not a full reveal like D.Va or Symmetra.

From what we did see during the trailer though, the healer’s weapon will have sharper edges and be more angular, as well as featuring more Egyptian motifs, if the shot above is of her base skin, that is.

Finally, to round things out we have a number of arctic-themed skins for Tracer, Sojourn, Rein, Baptiste, and Mercy. They definitely look cozy, and could indicate a new, cold-weather map headed our way, besides Toronto.

Advertisement

As we get closer and closer to the release of Overwatch 2 we’re sure to see more and more new cosmetics come out, but after a fairly uneventful year in the skin department so far, these new looks are a breath of fresh air we can’t wait to try out.