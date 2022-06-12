Overwatch 2 Junker Queen trailer reveals multiple brand-new characters

Along with confirming that the Junker Queen would be arriving with Overwatch 2 as a new tank, Blizzard also gave us a trailer for the hero that included some brand new faces as well.

The biggest news from the Xbox Games Showcase on June 12 was the reveal that Junker Queen would be arriving as a new Tank hero in Overwatch 2.

In her trailer though, we also got a look at three other characters, who could be PvE bosses, or even new heroes somewhere down the line.

Junker Queen trailer introduces new characters

The video on June 12 premiered just after the release date trailer, and could simply be the opening to a full-length cinematic for the Queen coming at a later date.

Advertisement

Either way we got a look at three new characters: Geiger and Meri, who seem to be underlings, and the Junker King, the longtime champ of the Junkertown arena.

Whether or not these will be PvE enemies, new heroes, or just antagonists for the Junker Queen’s cinematic remains to be seen, but for Overwatch fans who have waited years for any sort of new content, this trailer was a breath of fresh air.

While the new content was welcomed by most, there were a few who complained that Junker Queen could have been released into Overwatch during the drought after we got Echo in 2020.

Advertisement

It seems that drought is finally coming to an end though, with Junker Queen, and a ton of new skins and cosmetics arriving on October 4. We should get even more info on the newest tank before then though — like during the Overwatch 2 reveal stream on June 16 — and possibly her new adversaries as well.