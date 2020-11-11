Animator creates mind-bending new Overwatch 2 Sigma ability - Dexerto

We still have next to no information about Overwatch 2 at all, but that hasn’t stopped one fan from coming up with their own idea for a fantastic new ability for Sigma.
Sigma was one of the last new heroes to be added to Overwatch, but he’s definitely cemented his place as a top tier tank among the game’s heroes since.
Every character will also be getting a fully customizable ability tree in the sequels new PvE mode, and animator extraordinaire Jupit decided that one of those abilities should let Sigma pick up and throw a car instead of just a plain old rock.
We do have to mention that Jupit isn’t associated with Blizzard (if we were Jeff though we’d consider giving them a call) but it’s so well done you’d be forgiven if you thought otherwise.
In the clip, Sigma lifts up the car before tossing it at a group of Talon soldiers, knocking all of them back. This would be difficult to implement in Overwatch in its current state, but who’s to say something like this couldn’t be an actual upgrade for his Accretion in the sequel?
Normally, the ability has Sigma throw a rock that’s able to damage and stun any enemy that it hits, so a potential upgrade could very well allow him to throw other items that have the potential to deal more damage and maybe even stun multiple opponents at once.
Again, even though this looks clean, it’s not an official Overwatch 2 asset, no matter how much we wish it was. The idea of throwing cars and other random objects at the opposing team does look like a ton of fun though.
If you can dodge a car, you can dodge a rock.
Sigma is one of the heroes we have absolutely no official Overwatch 2 information on either, what he’ll look like, ability options, none of that. This isn’t really a big surprise considering we don’t know much more about the sequel itself, besides a release date sometime in 2021.
Until we get more information it just seems like we’ll have to make do with Jupit and other fan’s interpretations of what we could see. That’s not necessarily a bad thing though since they’re pretty awesome, and that clip of Sigma throwing the car is almost hypnotizing the longer that you stare at it.
Shadowlands is around the corner, and Activision-Blizzard has released another World of Warcraft patch, the Nov. 10 update, into the beta to keep the momentum going, including buffs, nerfs, and more.
World of Warcraft: Shadowlands isn’t even out yet, but it’s already taken the world by storm. Activision-Blizzard has been busy making tweaks and changes behind the scenes, some of which have found their way into the beta.
The latest series of hotfixes have been released, and they’ve introduced some interesting changes, especially for Blood Dragon Knights and Vengeance Demon Hunters. Here’s a quick breakdown of everything we know so far.
World of Warcraft: Shadowlands is set to release later this month.
Blood Death Knight Buff
First and foremost, the most notable change is a decent buff to Blood Death Knight players. It revolves around Death Strike, a bread-and-butter move deals damage to opponents while simultaneously healing the player.
The patch gives Death Strike a significant percentage-based boost in damage and a slight increase in healing. Other spells including Death and Decay, Death’s Due, Defile, and Descecrated Ground have also been buffed, although to a lesser extent.
Using Soul Cleave with this item still induces a chance to reduce the remaining cooldown on a random sigil by eight seconds. However, now it can only reduce the remaining cooldown of Elysian Decree by two seconds.
That’s because it was considered too overpowered in the past.
Razelikh’s Defilement was considered to be overpowered before this nerf.
Kyrian Souldbind Abilities
The patch also makes some changes to Kyrian Soulbind Abilities. Pelagos now increases mastery by 437 for 10 seconds, in addition to occasionally launching Sorrowful Memories.
Similarly, Kleia now grants players and their allies up to 40 stacks of Valiant Strikes, which can be consumed to heal one percent of allies’ health if they have less than half remaining.
Kleia and Pelagos help out players who are a part of the Kyrian Covenant.
The aforementioned changes are some of the most significant ones in the hotfix patch. However, it includes many other tweaks and changes that impact everything from anima powers and other skills to tailoring.
Here’s a full list of patch notes, courtesy of WoW Head. Keep in mind, though, that some of them are still experimental and have not been added to the beta yet.
World of Warcraft: Shadowlands Nov. 10 Full Patch Notes
Achievements:
Cooking
Shadowlands Cook
Obtain 10075 skill points in the “Shadowlands” category of cooking.
Soulbind Abilities
Kyrian Covenant
Pelagos
Combat Meditation: Activating your Kyrian class ability increases your Mastery by 0437 for 10 sec and occasionally expels Sorrowful Memories. Walking through Sorrowful Memories extends this effect by (3 * 1) sec. [Combat Meditation may only occur once every 1 min.]
Kleia
Valiant Strikes: You and your nearby allies party members’ critical strikes grant you stacks of Valiant Strikes, up to 40. If a nearby ally party member drops below 50% health, you consume these stacks to heal them for 1% of their maximum health per stack.
Ancient Drake Breath: Icebound Fortitude unleashes an Ancient Drake, freezing all nearby enemies for 87 sec and dealing (300% of Attack power) Frost damage.
Tome of Swordplay: Mind Freeze’s cooldown is reduced by 43 seconds when you successfully interrupt a cast.
Demon Hunter
Vengeance
Legendary Item Effects
Razelikh’s Defilement: Soul Cleave reduces the remaining cooldown on a random Sigil by 8 sec.
General
Anima Powers
Sacrificial Soul-Ash: The damage of your next Elysian Decree is increased by 10% for every second that you do not cast it while it is on/off cooldown, up to a maximum of 300% additional damage.
Mage
General
Anima Powers
Mad Wizard’s Intellect: At the beginning of each floor, you will receive an intuition, telling you to cast a series of spells in a certain order. If you successfully cast these spells in the correct order, your Intellect will be increased by 10% or 5%.
Priest
General
Covenant Abilities
Unholy Nova: An explosion of dark energy infects enemies within 15 yds with Unholy Transfusion, and heals allies for up to (150% of Spell power) based on number of targets.
Unholy Transfusion: Deals up to (375%280% of Spell power) Shadow damage based on number of targets over 15 sec. Allies who damage this target are healed for (4% of Spell power).
General Anima Powers
Lens of Elchaver
When you critically strike with a direct attack, an Arcane bolt will also strike your target, dealing (125%/92% of Spell power) Arcane damage.
Lightning Dust
Your attacks have a chance to fire a bolt of lightning, dealing (400%100% of Spell power) Nature damage to your target.
Mad Wizard’s Intuition
At the beginning of each floor, you will receive an intuition, telling you to cast a series of spells in a certain order. If you successfully cast these spells in the correct order, your Intellect will be increased by 10%.5%.
Mad Wizard’s Scrawlings
At the beginning of each floor, you will receive an intuition, telling you to cast a series of spells in a certain order. If you successfully cast these spells in the correct order, your Intellect will be increased by 10%.5%.
Sacrificial Soul-Ash
The damage of your next Elysian Decree is increased by 10% for every second that you do not cast it while it is on/off cooldown, up to a maximum of 300% additional damage.
Professions:
Tailoring
Shadowlace Cloak
Reagent Shrouded Cloth amount increased from 4 to 15.
Reagent Lightless Silk amount increased from 3 to 6.
Reagent Penumbra Thread amount increased from 3 to 10.
Shadowlace Cord
Reagent Shrouded Cloth amount increased from 5 to 20.
Reagent Lightless Silk amount increased from 4 to 8.
Reagent Penumbra Thread amount increased from 1 to 3.
Shadowlace Cowl
Reagent Shrouded Cloth amount increased from 6 to 25.
Reagent Lightless Silk amount increased from 5 to 10.
Reagent Penumbra Thread amount increased from 2 to 6.
Shadowlace Cuffs
Reagent Shrouded Cloth amount increased from 3 to 10.
Reagent Lightless Silk amount increased from 2 to 4.
Reagent Penumbra Thread amount increased from 1 to 3.
Shadowlace Footwraps
Reagent Shrouded Cloth amount increased from 5 to 20.
Reagent Lightless Silk amount increased from 4 to 8.
Reagent Penumbra Thread amount increased from 2 to 6.
Shadowlace Handwraps
Reagent Shrouded Cloth amount increased from 5 to 20.
Reagent Lightless Silk amount increased from 4 to 8.
Reagent Penumbra Thread amount increased from 2 to 6.
Shadowlace Mantle
Reagent Shrouded Cloth amount increased from 6 to 25.
Reagent Lightless Silk amount increased from 5 to 10.
Reagent Penumbra Thread amount increased from 3 to 10.
NPC Abilities:
Lava Bolt
Hurls molten lava at a random target, dealing 2513 Fire damage and knocking them back.
REMOVED Effect #1 School Damage
Magma Splash
Deals 15741084 Fire damage in a cone in front of the caster. In addition, the targets will take 210108 Fire damage per second for 10 sec.
Rapid Rupture
Lashes out at a target, inflicting 1025718 Physical damage three times and bleeding the target for an additional 11681 Physical damage every half-second for 6 sec. This effect stacks.
Rapid Rupture
Lashes out at a target, inflicting 1025718 Physical damage three times and bleeding the target for an additional 11681 Physical damage every half-second for 6 sec. This effect stacks.
Valiant Strikes
You and your nearby allies/party members’ critical strikes grant you stacks of Valiant Strikes, up to 40. If a nearby ally/party member drops below 50% health, you consume these stacks to heal them for 1% of their maximum health per stack.