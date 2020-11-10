 Overwatch players demand fix for bug robbing them of SR - Dexerto
Overwatch players demand fix for bug robbing them of SR

Published: 10/Nov/2020 18:48

by Michael Gwilliam
Doomfist starts at new rank in Overwatch
Blizzard Entertainment

A brutal SR bug has been ruining Overwatch’s ranked mode for a long time, and players are calling on Blizzard to finally fix the problem.

The bug occurs when players leave a match after someone else from their team has already done so. When someone leaves, the game will begin a short countdown. After the countdown finishes, if the original leaver hasn’t returned, the game lets you quit without being suspended from ranked play.

While this may seem good on paper, because no one likes playing out the rest of a game down a man, the problem arises in the following match. According to players, if you end up winning your next match after leaving, you will gain very little SR.

Normally, winning a match can net you around 25 SR, so to only see your rank increase by three or five is very disheartening, especially when most ranks have 500 SR of separation.

Platinum Brigitte in Overwatch
Blizzard Entertainment
This bug can be brutal for players close to ranking up.

Discussion about the bug began on Reddit in a post titled: “End match if more than 50% of the players leave for 2 minutes.”

User spasmodic1, who didn’t know about the SR bug, was wondering why the game was allowed to continue if only one person from a team refused to leave.

“That stupid bug that makes you get an SR penalty the next game even if you leave after it says that you’re allowed to is still a problem,” explained nattfjaril8. “I would leave if I could, I don’t particularly enjoy being stuck in an unwinnable game either.”

Genji dashes
Blizzard Entertainment
Winning a match should earn you way more than 3 SR.

Others even stated that the bug has been around since 2017, meaning that in three years, Blizzard hasn’t fixed it.

“This bug indeed STILL exists and has existed for years. If you leave and win your next game, you’ll get 1-5 SR,” a user complained.

Hopefully, with so many people fed up with the bug, Blizzard can finally implement some sort of fix especially with Overwatch 2 still on the horizon.

FIFA

How to preload FIFA 21 on Xbox Series X/S and PS5

Published: 10/Nov/2020 18:12

by Jacob Hale
EA SPORTS / Xbox / PlayStation

FIFA 21 PS5 xbox series x

While FIFA 21 has been out for some time now, players will have to wait a little longer to upgrade their copy of the game to the next-gen version, but there’s a way to preload it to play as soon as it’s available on Xbox Series X and PlayStation5.

If you’ve been keeping up at all with what’s happening to FIFA with the switch to next-generation consoles, you’ll know that the game officially launches on the Series X and PS5, with all the necessary upgrades, on December 4.

If you’re upgrading your console within the same family — e.g. from PS4 to PS5 — you’ll be eligible for a free upgrade thanks to EA’s Dual Entitlement, as soon as the game officially drops.

But, you will be able to preload the game beforehand, meaning you won’t have to wait any longer than necessary and can get the ball rolling as soon as possible on December 4. Here’s how.

EA SPORTS FIFA 21 dual entitlement PS5 Xbox Series X
EA SPORTS
EA are letting FIFA 21 players upgrade for free.

How to preload FIFA 21 on Xbox Series X/S

While you don’t necessarily have to upgrade thanks to Xbox’s backwards compatibility, there’s little reason not to.

With the Xbox officially launching, players are getting stuck into the action, but you can actually preload the next-gen FIFA 21 update ahead of time. All you’ve got to do is follow these steps:

  1. Turn on the Xbox Series X/S console.
  2. Click the Xbox button on the controller.
  3. Head over to My Games and Apps.
  4. Click Full Library, then All Owned Games.
  5. Download FIFA 21 Xbox Series X|S from there.
FIFA 21 next gen trailer screenshot Virgil Van Dijk and Raheem Sterling
EA SPORTS
The next-gen upgrade improves graphics and takes FIFA to the next level.

How to preload FIFA 21 on PS5

With the PlayStation 5 not yet out at the time of writing, it’s not exactly clear how preloading games will work on the new console.

That said, we can guess based on the PS4 interface, and how it works on Xbox, that you’ll need to sign in to your account on the PS5 and head over to your games library, with the ability to preload the game ahead of time from there.

With the PS5 launching on November 12 in the United States, that’s when we’ll know for sure how you can preload the game.

What about physical copies of FIFA 21?

The situation is a little trickier if you’ve purchased a physical copy of FIFA 21, as opposed to a digital edition.

To upgrade your physical disc copy of the game, you will have to visit ea.help.com and provide the support helper with your EA account information. This should, hopefully, be a seamless transition.

For now, we’ll just have to settle playing the Xbox One or PS4 version of FIFA — but there’s really not long left now.