Valve rushes out Deadlock update to fix game-breaking shop bug & speed up ziplines

Valve rushes out Deadlock update to fix game-breaking shop bug & speed up ziplinesValve
Valve just rushed a September 29 Deadlock update out the door to circumvent a game-breaking bug with the shop and implement a few other crucial tweaks.
Deadlock updates have been coming rapidly since the game’s early access phase opened the floodgates, sort of. With hundreds of thousands jumping in already, devs at Valve have been hard at work refining the hero-shooter MOBA experience.
Hot on the heels of the game’s jam-packed September 26 patch that changed the map, added anti-cheat, and plenty more, another new update has just been deployed. Valve rolled out a surprise September 29 patch with four key adjustments to Deadlock.
Topping the bill is a fix to one of the more outright broken quirks in recent days. By shooting the shop found around the map, players using certain characters had been able to buff or engage various abilities. In some cases, you could heal yourself for free.
Naturally, this led to some wild imbalances, but Valve has not put its foot down. Wraith can no longer build up card charges by exploiting this bug, and lifesteal no longer triggers when attacking shops.
Beyond the vital bug fix, however, Valve took the opportunity to tweak a few fundamentals. Firstly, zipline speed has increased by 20% for those on the outer sides of the map. This will no doubt help you get back into the action quicker off a respawn, though the inner ziplines remain unchanged.
Next, Valve has reduced the initial respawn time. Upon dying for the first time in a game, you previously had to wait 12 seconds to respawn. Now, it’s just an eight-second wait before jumping back in.
Last but not least, if you’re playing as Mirage and use their Traveler ability to teleport, you can no longer keep a Soul Urn with you. This objective has to be carried out fairly, without any movement tricks, to get across the map quicker than anyone else.
Deadlock September 29 update patch notes
Below are the full patch notes for Deadlock’s September 29 update:
- Outer ziplines hero speed increased by 20% relative to inner lanes (same as troopers on outer lanes zipline being faster)
- Initial respawn reduced from 12s to 8s
- Urn now drops when teleporting with Mirage’s Traveler
- Fixed Wraith Cards, Shiv Rage and lifesteal from increasing by shooting the shop