Crazy Overwatch exploit lets Tracer blink through walls on Volskaya - Dexerto

A new Overwatch exploit has been discovered that lets Tracer blink into certain walls on Volskaya Industries and even shoot through them.

The exploit, which was shown to Twitch streamer Somjuu during an early November broadcast, is relatively simple to pull off, which makes it all the more problematic for anyone looking to play the game legitimately.

By standing on a red car in the room to the right of the first choke on Point A, players can then blink straight ahead into a couple of shelves and clip through the wall.

After watching his friend do it, Somjuu failed on his first attempt, but nailed it on his second, further proving how simple the exploit is.

“What the f**k?!” he cried after getting stuck in the wall.

As it turns out, there are plenty of uses for this position as Tracer is untouchable in the wall and can shoot into the first choke or to the attacker’s left side of the point.

While Somjuu ended up falling to his death trying to get out of the wall, his friend, meanwhile, showed it was possible to clip out and potentially wreck the enemy backline.

Somjuu sent the exploit to Blizzard

That said, however, neither the streamer nor his duo partner had any intent on actually using it in a real match and just wanted to show it off for exposure.

“This needs to be like fixed!” Somjuu exclaimed and asked his chat to clip the footage. “I just sent it to Blizzard devs. I’m in their Discord… That right there is actually broken.”

It’s unclear if this bug also works with other heroes, but it’s safe to assume that it would work with Echo if she were to Duplicate Tracer with her ultimate.

Luckily, the exploit seems limited to this one section of the map, but hopefully, the Overwatch developers can deal with this exploit swiftly.

If need be, they could even remove Volskaya from the map pool until this issue is fixed for good.