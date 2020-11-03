 Crazy Overwatch exploit lets Tracer blink through walls on Volskaya - Dexerto
Logo
Overwatch

Crazy Overwatch exploit lets Tracer blink through walls on Volskaya

Published: 3/Nov/2020 18:58

by Michael Gwilliam
Tracer on Volskaya Industries
Blizzard Entertainment

Share

Tracer

A new Overwatch exploit has been discovered that lets Tracer blink into certain walls on Volskaya Industries and even shoot through them.

The exploit, which was shown to Twitch streamer Somjuu during an early November broadcast, is relatively simple to pull off, which makes it all the more problematic for anyone looking to play the game legitimately.

By standing on a red car in the room to the right of the first choke on Point A, players can then blink straight ahead into a couple of shelves and clip through the wall.

After watching his friend do it, Somjuu failed on his first attempt, but nailed it on his second, further proving how simple the exploit is.

Tracer salutes
Blizzard Entertainment
The exploit even lets Tracer shoot through walls.

“What the f**k?!” he cried after getting stuck in the wall.

As it turns out, there are plenty of uses for this position as Tracer is untouchable in the wall and can shoot into the first choke or to the attacker’s left side of the point.

While Somjuu ended up falling to his death trying to get out of the wall, his friend, meanwhile, showed it was possible to clip out and potentially wreck the enemy backline.

Somjuu sent the exploit to Blizzard

That said, however, neither the streamer nor his duo partner had any intent on actually using it in a real match and just wanted to show it off for exposure.

“This needs to be like fixed!” Somjuu exclaimed and asked his chat to clip the footage. “I just sent it to Blizzard devs. I’m in their Discord… That right there is actually broken.”

It’s unclear if this bug also works with other heroes, but it’s safe to assume that it would work with Echo if she were to Duplicate Tracer with her ultimate.

 

Luckily, the exploit seems limited to this one section of the map, but hopefully, the Overwatch developers can deal with this exploit swiftly.

If need be, they could even remove Volskaya from the map pool until this issue is fixed for good.

FIFA

How to complete Forsberg Player Moments SBC in FIFA 21: cheapest solutions

Published: 3/Nov/2020 18:58 Updated: 3/Nov/2020 18:59

by Bill Cooney
Emil Forsberg header
EA Sports

Share

FUT

A new SBC is now available in FIFA 21 for a special FUT Player Moments Emil Forsberg card, and we’ve got the requirements, cheapest solutions, total cost, and everything else you need to pick it up.

Player Moments SBCs are a staple of Ultimate Team nowadays, recognizing a stellar moment of achievement in player’s career, whether it be on or off the pitch.

In the case of Forsberg, his newest special item honors his “decisive brace against SL Benfica in the UCL (UEFA Champion’s League) 19/20.” Two injury-time goals that RB Leipzig fans remember quite fondly.

Below we have his card’s stats, SBC requirements, solutions, and what you can expect to pay to get them done as well, so let’s get right into it.

Forsberg Player Moments SBC in-game stats

Forsberg Player Moments stats

The attacking midfielder has all the stats you’d expect from a man who scored two goals to keep his team alive in extra time. Dribbling and Passing are both a superb 88, and Shooting doesn’t lag far behind at 85.

This is all rounded out with an 83 Pace to keep him in the thick of the action. His Defending and Physicality stats aren’t anything to write home about, but since he should be on the other side of the field, this shouldn’t be too big of an issue.

Forsberg Player Moments SBC Requirements, solutions, and cost

There are two separate SBC you need to complete in order to unlock Forsberg’s Player Moments card. One called Bundesliga and the other named Top Form. The requirements for both are listed below:

Bundesliga

  • Number of players from Bundesliga: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 84
  • Team Chemistry: Min 80
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11

Top Form

  • In Form Players: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 85
  • Team Chemistry: Min 65
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11

We will update this section with solutions and the expected price for Forsberg’s Player Moment’s SBC in FUT Coins as soon as some that require no loyalty become available.

If you want to add the Swede to your squad, don’t wait, as this SBC will only around until November 13th. As always, stick with us on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK for all the latest FIFA 21 Ultimate Team news, solutions, guides, leaks, and more