Insane Deadlock glitch makes heroes the size of actual maps

A new Deadlock glitch allows heroes to become so big that they eventually will grow larger than the map you’re playing on and “instantly die.”

Valve’s new MOBA hero-shooter Deadlock continues to evolve as the game progresses through its Alpha stage to release in its entirety eventually.

However, the game is still in its early stages, with new heroes being added via patch updates, changes to gameplay, and more constantly being worked on by the developers.

Article continues after ad

Naturally, its early access status brings plenty of bugs and glitches into matches and gameplay, with YouTuber Rasterise discovering that it is possible to make your hero so large that they exceed the limit of the map and die as a result.

In a video uploaded on October 29, 2024, Rasterise explained how they discovered this glitch could be triggered by using an ability from one of the new heroes, Magician, and pairing it with the Colossus item to increase a hero’s scale infinitely.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“Playing yesterday, we discovered a bug that allowed you to use Magician’s 3 with Colossus to increase a character’s scale infinitely, or at least until they grow larger than the map and die instantly,” the YouTuber revealed.

This glitch has two steps, which need to be completed repeatedly, but the result is hilarious. Firstly, the player who wants to get giant—in the video, the hero is Lady Geist—must use Colossus. This Tier 4 vitality item provides health bonuses and weapon and melee damage.

Article continues after ad

Just as the item begins to lose effect, the second player hits Lady Geist with Magician’s ability, which turns them into a frog. You’ll notice in the video that each time the pair does this, Lady Geist gets bigger and bigger, so much so that the hero eventually becomes too tall for the map and dies.

It’s important to note that this glitch was done in Hero Lab and can only be completed in this mode, given that new heroes such as Magician are only accessible there.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Fellow Deadlock players have found this glitch hilarious, with one commenting on the YouTube video, This is f**king fantastic, man.”

At the same time, another added, “The movement not being scaled up is so funny. She does like two full walk cycles to move two giant steps.”