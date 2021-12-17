How to claim Halo Infinite Twitch drops: HCS Launch Weapon skins

Halo Infinite Twitch drops are now active and we’ve got you covered with a quick guide on how you can claim these exclusive rewards for yourself.

If you want to stand out from the crowd in Halo Infinite, there are plenty of options when it comes to Spartan customization. Whether it’s campaign rewards, items in the store, or even the odd event.

However, some of the more rare items can’t actually be earned in-game. Instead, you’ll need to rely on Twitch drops to a variety of exclusive Halo Infinite cosmetics.

If you’re new to the Twitch drop system or simply need a refresher, here’s how you can start earning Halo Infinite rewards on Twitch.

Advertisement

How to claim Halo Infinite Twitch drops

Claiming Halo Infinite Twitch drops is as simple as linking your accounts. All you need to do is log in to both Halo Waypoint and Twitch, connect them together, and you’ll be on your way to earning rewards.

Read More: Best 10 Halo maps of all time

Below is a step by step guide on how to easily claim Halo Infinite Twitch drops:

Sign into your Halo Waypoint account. Navigate to the Linked Accounts tab in your settings. Link your Twitch account in Halo Waypoint. Head to Twitch and log in. Navigate to the Connections tab in your Twitch settings. Ensure your Halo Waypoint account appears under your Twitch Connections. After earning a Twitch Drop, check your Inventory page and click ‘Claim Now.’

Current Halo Infinite Twitch Drops: HCS Launch rewards

With the first Halo Infinite LAN event underway, the first batch of Halo Infinite Twitch drops are now available.

By watching the HCS Kickoff Major Raleigh tournament, three HCS Launch Weapon Coatings can be unlocked. This exclusive reward covers the Battle Rifle, Sidekick, and Assault Rifle if you’re tuned into the official HCS broadcast.

Advertisement

All you have to do is tune in for one hour across December 17-19.

However, a different set of awards is available if you prefer to watch the HCS Raleigh Major through partnered co-streamers instead.

By tuning into TSM Myth, Summit1g, Cloakzy, or TeeP for one hour across the same dates, you can earn the HCS Launch Armor Coating.

This exclusive Armor Coating can be applied to the MK VII, Yoroi, and MKV armor sets.

Read More: All Halo Infinite easter eggs

Be sure to brush up on our HCS Raleigh hub to keep on top of all the streams as Infinite’s first Major unfolds.