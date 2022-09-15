Overwatch community give verdict on Kiriko gameplay: New Overwatch 2 hero

Kiriko is the latest support hero to be released in Overwatch 2 and fans have given their thoughts on her game-changing kit.

The Tokyo Game Show Xbox event has revealed Overwatch 2 Kiriko gameplay, giving fans the chance to see how the kunai-wielding Support hero will function. Kiriko is known to aid her team by unleashing life-saving heals, providing invulnerability, and using her fluid mobility to dart around the map.

While it’s still too early to tell whether Kiriko’s kit will have a drastic impact on Overwatch 2’s meta, her playstyle is already causing a stir within the game’s community. So, without further ado, here’s what the Overwatch playerbase thinks about this crafty kitsune-themed character.

Overwatch 2 community reacts to Kiriko gameplay reveal

Blizzard Entertainment Kiriko will make her debut in Overwatch 2.

Official gameplay of Kiriko has finally gone live, which has finally given us a good look at how she will play. The first major concern highlighted by Overwatch fans is Kiriko’s Protection Suzu – an ability that provides a brief moment of invulnerability akin to Baptiste’s Immortality Field.

If that wasn’t enough, it also clears “most” negative effects. This means she can remove a variety of potent enemy debuffs that would otherwise prove lethal. “That invincibility ability is gonna make some keyboards/controllers fear their owners,” joked one commenter.

Meanwhile, a number of fans were keen to highlight how “overloaded” her kit appears to be when compared to other characters. “Two different talismans, wall climb, team reliant teleport, speed boost, invulnerability AND cleanse?! Bloody hell. I hope they can fit all this on a controller.”

While we won’t know how effective Kiriko truly is until she releases alongside Overwatch 2 on October 4th, 2022 – it’s clear there are some concerns. Despite this, the community was keen to praise the developers for creating another Support that doesn’t feel like another generic healer.

“Whether or not this fixes queue times for Support, she definitely looks like she feels good to play as. As a DPS/tank main, the one thing I didn’t like as Support is how all except Lucio are typically stuck to the ground and have no movement utility (Unless an ability like Moira). Kiriko having innate wall climb like Geni and Hanzo will feel really nice to have.”

Kiriko’s added mobility from her passive and ally-targeted teleport will undoubtedly make her a tricky target to catch, so we expect to see some sneaky outplays. Of course, if Kiriko proves too potent, then we can expect Blizzard to provide some balance changes after her debut. However, for now, Kiriko’s place within the meta remains a mystery.